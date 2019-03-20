Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has closed 43 schools in Chimanimani that were affected by Cyclone Idai to pave way for assessments on the extent of damage to infrastructure as well as the number of teachers and learners who are unaccounted for.

Manicaland provincial education director Mr Edward Shumba said 33 primary schools and 10 secondary schools had been closed. He said the schools would, however, be allowed to open two weeks earlier for the second term to ensure that learners catch up on the time lost this term.

"Government authorised the closing of 33 primary schools and 10 secondary schools on Monday due to the effects of Cyclone Idai, which has left a trail of destruction on infrastructure," he said.

"Since we closed these schools early, we will open them two weeks before the actual opening date of schools. We are still working on modalities and when the situation has stabilised, everything will be back to normal."

Mr Shumba said teachers and learners were failing to reach their schools as they had been cut off, hence the decision to close the schools.

"We are also failing to get more information from the teachers in those schools due to poor network connectivity and some of the teachers are missing and are yet to be located," he said.


Government started conducting a rapid assessment of the extent of the destruction caused by Cyclone Idai on Monday.

Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said 51 schools were affected in Manicaland, while 10 schools were destroyed in Masvingo.

Source - the herald

