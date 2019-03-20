Road to Beira now open

News / National

by Staff reporter

OPERATIONS have normalised at Forbes Border Post in Mutare as the road to the port of Beira is now open. Haulage trucks were failing to reach the port after bridges were destroyed in Mozambique due to the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai.Much to the relief of exporters, freight companies and clearing agents who had closed shop, authorities in the neighbouring country communicated this week that temporary roads had been constructed to facilitate trade.In an e-mail dated March 24, Michael Jensen from JJ Africa - one of the biggest players in transporting cargo from the port of Beira to the inland - advised his colleagues that the road was now accessible."The road is open again. The first cars/trucks passed (at) 2.30pm. Please inform your operations departments to contact the drivers so they leave from Chimoio/Manica/Forbes to Beira tomorrow morning. We are ready in Beira to receive all the trucks. It is now back to business as usual."We are separately communicating with all importers so we can start loading again," reads the email.A visit to Forbes Border Post yesterday afternoon showed that bulk fuel tankers, small vehicles and other haulage trucks were now travelling to and from Beira. Some shipping and forwarding companies that had closed shop and sent some employees on leave recalled staff to resume duties.A clearing clerk with Destiny, Shingirai Chahwanda said it was now business as usual."Since yesterday, we have started clearing trucks which are either coming from Beira with consignments or going to the port."Initially, we thought it might take weeks before the road is repaired, but as it stands, some remedial measures have been put in place in the interim."We were now losing thousands in lost business everyday, but things are going in the right direction now," he said.