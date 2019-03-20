Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday said African leaders cannot continue to fail the people of Western Sahara, the only nation on the continent under colonisation, and should unrelentingly persist to make clarion calls to the world that enough is enough.

Speaking at the Sadc Solidarity Conference with the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic also known as Western Sahara here, President Mnangagwa said the liberation of SADR should top the continent's priorities.

The President's sentiments came as Sadc leaders castigated efforts to divide Africa over SADR which has been colonised by Morocco since 1975.

"The quest for sustainable peace and collective prosperity in the implementation of Africa's Agenda 2063 will not be fully realised, while the people of the Saharawi toil and suffer in a cycle of oppression and deprivation, perpetrated by another member of the African family. The liberation of the Saharawi people should stand at the forefront of our continental priorities," he said.  

"We completely reject, in toto, the notion that the African Union has no locus standi in the dispute over Western Sahara. The belligerent parties are African fighting over territory in Africa. The African Union and all member States have a vested interest in this matter. In this regard, we call on all AU member States to extend their full support to the former President of Mozambique, Joaquim Chissano, in the execution of his mandate as the AU High Representative to the Western Sahara."

President Mnangagwa called Morocco to live up to the principles of the AU's constitutive Act which they acceded to when they re-joined the continental body in 2017 stipulating that member states should respect borders existing on achievement on independence.

"We further urge them to respect the international human rights laws, in respect to its application in occupied territories, notably the right to freedom of association, assembly, movement and expression. In the same spirit, the illegal exploration and exploitation of the natural resources of Western Sahara by foreign forces should cease."

President Mnangagwa called for the SADR and Morocco to find each other when the second round of their talks begins.  

"In the same vein, we appeal to the international community to help establish mechanisms to engage the various stakeholders and partners, including Morocco, to adhere to the AU Decisions and United Nations Resolutions in order to expedite the conclusive settlement of this dispute," he said.  

The President's sentiments were echoed by his Sadc counterparts including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Namibian President Hage Geingob who spoke before him.  President Geingob who is also Sadc chairperson said the decolonisation of Africa will not be complete until the day the people of Western Sahara decide the fate of their future status, through a free and fair referendum.

"I am aware of growing divisions on our continent on this issue. There is an agenda to divide and by so doing, render our support for Western Sahara ineffective. These tactics were employed by countries which oppressed us and those who supported the inhumane oppression we endured.  

"We are told that there is a parallel meeting being held in Morocco to coincide with our meeting here and some SADC members are there. We should therefore ask ourselves, are we, as SADC, united in support of the Saharawi people in their fight for freedom and self-determination or do we need a new approach? I remind this gathering that SADC was opposed to the admission of the Kingdom of Morocco into the AU fold," he said.

"However, the majority of AU members felt it best for Morocco to be included in the AU fraternity so that we can discuss this issue as brothers and sisters. Now that the Kingdom of Morocco has been admitted into the AU fraternity, we thought that we will work together, at African Union and United Nations level, to ensure that like all of us, the people of Western Sahara can enjoy their inalienable right to independence and self-determination."

President Geingob Sadc's call for the freedom of the people of Western Sahara is not aimed at dividing the continent but is aimed at fulfilling the dreams of Africa's founding fathers on the sovereignty of all nations. President Ramaphosa said despite successive Security Council resolutions and decisions of the Organisation of African Unity and African Union on the need for SADR's self-determination, nothing has changed for the people of the Western Sahara.  

"While we are here to express our unwavering solidarity with the just cause of our brothers and sisters, any actions going forward must be decided upon by the Saharawi people and not any external entity," said President Ramaphosa.  

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni described the continued occupation of SADR by Morocco as a mistake that can only be done by an enemy.  

"Morocco must be told very clear that this enemy action must stop," the Ugandan leader said as he bemoaned lack of unity in tackling the SADR crisis.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo said until all of Africa is liberated, none of the nations should celebrate independence calling on all sub regional groups to work towards a lasting solution in SADR.  

President Obasanjo called on South Africa, a member of the UN Security Council, to appraise the permanent members of the UNSC of the situation in SADR.

President Mnangagwa returned home last night where he was received at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by his two deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, senior government officials and service chiefs.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

9 secs ago | 0 Views

School promotes online forex trading

41 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Road to Beira now open

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Gweru acquires two refuse trucks

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

6 mins ago | 12 Views

ZACC objections window closed

7 mins ago | 8 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

10 mins ago | 16 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

11 mins ago | 11 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

15 mins ago | 70 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

15 mins ago | 63 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

16 mins ago | 128 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

26 mins ago | 69 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

10 hrs ago | 4171 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 3082 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

13 hrs ago | 3135 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

13 hrs ago | 3566 Views

Saving forests through bio-digesters in rural households in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 857 Views

Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

14 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Five soccer stadiums you simply have to experience

14 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Switzerland extends $2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

Luphahla replaced by Jairos Tapera as TelOne head coach

15 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Decriminalising AIDS spreaders Is brutal and an assault to humanity

16 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Preacher heaps praises on Mnangagwa, Mayor storms out

17 hrs ago | 3183 Views

Zanu-PF grabs cyclone aid

17 hrs ago | 2251 Views

Review policies on access to IDs, Parliament told

17 hrs ago | 1236 Views

Teacher fired for impregnating student appeals to Supreme Court

17 hrs ago | 2135 Views

EU provides helicopter for Cyclone Idai relief operation

17 hrs ago | 748 Views

Proposed teachers' council faces challenge

17 hrs ago | 540 Views

National events postponed after Cyclone Idai

17 hrs ago | 217 Views

Matemadanda comes under attack

17 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's foreign trips misplaced

17 hrs ago | 710 Views

Confusion over 'fresh floods'

17 hrs ago | 916 Views

Audit exposes HCC swindle

17 hrs ago | 480 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor freed

17 hrs ago | 301 Views

Victoria Falls residents besiege Pick n Pay

17 hrs ago | 1517 Views

Chamisa arrives in Botswana for diplomatic engagement

18 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Econet responds to reports of pulling out of Chimanimani

18 hrs ago | 4683 Views

Mnangagwa's abuse of Ndebele leaders condemned

18 hrs ago | 1924 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days