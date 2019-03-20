Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
EIGHT suspected armed robbers pounced on a farm in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North and got away with US$15 000, R140 000, RTGS10 000, jewellery, two guns and two cellphones, police confirmed yesterday.

A Bulawayo couple, Mr Anthony John Walters (60) and his wife Mrs Roxanne Astrid Walters (63) of Burnside suburb, had visited their son Mr Graham Sean Walters (31) at his farm, Plot 33 Kennell's where he does market gardening, when the suspects pounced at about 7.30PM on Saturday.  

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North province, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the suspects who were armed with a rifle and a pistol, shot two dogs to gain entry into the yard.

The suspects allegedly ordered the Walters family to lie down before tying them up with a rope. They attacked the three complainants with a log before taking their possessions. The suspects used the complainants' vehicle as a get-away car and dumped it about three kilometres away from the farm along the Bulawayo-Nyamandlovu road after it developed a puncture.

"I can confirm that we received a report of robbery where eight unknown people raided a farm in Nyamandlovu. On March 23, Mr and Mrs Walters of Burnside in Bulawayo, visited their son Graham at Plot 33 around 5PM. At around 7.30PM while they were in the sitting room, eight unknown suspects arrived at the plot armed with a rifle and pistol," said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said after firing shots and injuring two dogs, the suspects ordered the complainants to lie down before tying up Mr Walters and his son with a rope.

"The suspects assaulted the three complainants with logs and ordered Mrs Walters to open a safe. They took a Point 22 rifle, an air gun, jewellery and cash amounting to 140 000 rand, US$15 000 and RTGS10 000," said Chief Insp Makonese.

She said the suspects ransacked the house and went on to take two I-phones and car keys of a Toyota pick-up truck belonging to the complainants. They drove off at high speed in the complainants' vehicle.

The complainants later managed to untie themselves and Graham went to make a report at Nyamandlovu Police Station. Police attended the scene and recovered two spent cartridges and a bullet head.

The vehicle was found at the side of the road with a flat tyre. An I-phone and air gun were recovered in the vehicle. The Point 22 rifle and another I-phone were found dumped along the Nyamandlovu-Ticehurst road on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Insp Makonese advised members of the public not to keep large sums of money at home. No arrest has been made as police continue with investigations.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

9 secs ago | 0 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

45 secs ago | 1 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

2 mins ago | 2 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

2 mins ago | 3 Views

School promotes online forex trading

3 mins ago | 3 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

3 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Road to Beira now open

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Gweru acquires two refuse trucks

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

8 mins ago | 12 Views

ZACC objections window closed

9 mins ago | 8 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

10 mins ago | 12 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

11 mins ago | 16 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

12 mins ago | 13 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

13 mins ago | 13 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

16 mins ago | 24 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

17 mins ago | 81 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

18 mins ago | 77 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

18 mins ago | 160 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

22 mins ago | 21 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

28 mins ago | 74 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

10 hrs ago | 4203 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 3103 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

13 hrs ago | 3161 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

13 hrs ago | 3575 Views

Saving forests through bio-digesters in rural households in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 860 Views

Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

14 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Five soccer stadiums you simply have to experience

14 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Switzerland extends $2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

14 hrs ago | 437 Views

Luphahla replaced by Jairos Tapera as TelOne head coach

15 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Decriminalising AIDS spreaders Is brutal and an assault to humanity

16 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Preacher heaps praises on Mnangagwa, Mayor storms out

17 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Zanu-PF grabs cyclone aid

17 hrs ago | 2257 Views

Review policies on access to IDs, Parliament told

17 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Teacher fired for impregnating student appeals to Supreme Court

17 hrs ago | 2145 Views

EU provides helicopter for Cyclone Idai relief operation

17 hrs ago | 749 Views

Proposed teachers' council faces challenge

17 hrs ago | 540 Views

National events postponed after Cyclone Idai

17 hrs ago | 218 Views

Matemadanda comes under attack

17 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa's foreign trips misplaced

17 hrs ago | 711 Views

Confusion over 'fresh floods'

17 hrs ago | 918 Views

Audit exposes HCC swindle

17 hrs ago | 483 Views

Former Victoria Falls mayor freed

17 hrs ago | 301 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days