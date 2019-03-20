Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

News / National

by Staff reporter

EIGHT suspected armed robbers pounced on a farm in Nyamandlovu, Matabeleland North and got away with US$15 000, R140 000, RTGS10 000, jewellery, two guns and two cellphones, police confirmed yesterday.A Bulawayo couple, Mr Anthony John Walters (60) and his wife Mrs Roxanne Astrid Walters (63) of Burnside suburb, had visited their son Mr Graham Sean Walters (31) at his farm, Plot 33 Kennell's where he does market gardening, when the suspects pounced at about 7.30PM on Saturday.Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North province, Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said the suspects who were armed with a rifle and a pistol, shot two dogs to gain entry into the yard.The suspects allegedly ordered the Walters family to lie down before tying them up with a rope. They attacked the three complainants with a log before taking their possessions. The suspects used the complainants' vehicle as a get-away car and dumped it about three kilometres away from the farm along the Bulawayo-Nyamandlovu road after it developed a puncture."I can confirm that we received a report of robbery where eight unknown people raided a farm in Nyamandlovu. On March 23, Mr and Mrs Walters of Burnside in Bulawayo, visited their son Graham at Plot 33 around 5PM. At around 7.30PM while they were in the sitting room, eight unknown suspects arrived at the plot armed with a rifle and pistol," said Chief Insp Makonese.She said after firing shots and injuring two dogs, the suspects ordered the complainants to lie down before tying up Mr Walters and his son with a rope."The suspects assaulted the three complainants with logs and ordered Mrs Walters to open a safe. They took a Point 22 rifle, an air gun, jewellery and cash amounting to 140 000 rand, US$15 000 and RTGS10 000," said Chief Insp Makonese.She said the suspects ransacked the house and went on to take two I-phones and car keys of a Toyota pick-up truck belonging to the complainants. They drove off at high speed in the complainants' vehicle.The complainants later managed to untie themselves and Graham went to make a report at Nyamandlovu Police Station. Police attended the scene and recovered two spent cartridges and a bullet head.The vehicle was found at the side of the road with a flat tyre. An I-phone and air gun were recovered in the vehicle. The Point 22 rifle and another I-phone were found dumped along the Nyamandlovu-Ticehurst road on Sunday.Meanwhile, Chief Insp Makonese advised members of the public not to keep large sums of money at home. No arrest has been made as police continue with investigations.