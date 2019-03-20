Latest News Editor's Choice


Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

by Staff reporter
Television personality, Oscar Pambuka's six-year-old marriage to Nyasha Makota has hit a rocky patch with the wife instigating divorce procedures.

Makota recently filed divorce papers, arguing that her marriage with Pambuka had irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there was no prospect of restoration of a normal relationship.

According to the court papers, the two got married on June 21, 2013 in Harare under the Marriage Act (Chapter 5:11) and their marriage was blessed with two children.

"The plaintiff (Nyasha) avers that the marriage relationship between the parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there is no prospect of restoration of a normal marriage relationship between them in that the parties have developed irreconcilable differences over the years, the parties have lost love and affection for each other, the parties have not been living together as husband and wife for over 12 months," Nyasha said in her declaration.

She added that during the subsistence of the couple's marriage, they acquired a few household items which they shared upon their separation and it was just and equitable that each party retains property that was in his or her possession.

However, Nyasha said it was in the best interest of the minor children that their custody be granted to her with Pambuka enjoying reasonable access to them every weekend. She demanded that Pambuka should pay US$150 per child for their upkeep.

"It is also in (the) best interest(s) of the minor children for the parties to contribute to their welfare as follows, that the defendant (Pambuka) makes a monthly contribution of US$150 per child while the plaintiff will cover for the rest of the expenses, that the defendant pays school fees for all the minor children while the plaintiff will be responsible for the rest of the school needs," she said.

The matter is pending.

