Top DJ found dead

TOP Marondera wheel spinner Edmore "DJ Ninja" Chikonzo was found dead at his girlfriend's house in Cherutombo high-density suburb yesterday morning.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, police were combing the area for evidence to establish the circumstances that led to his death.

According to other tenants, DJ Ninja just screamed for help and died before the police arrived.

"He was screaming saying please call my parents," one of the tenants said, adding that although they rushed to a nearby police station, by the time they returned he was dead.

DJ Ninja is popularly known as the resident DJ at The Legends Sports Diner in Nyameni that is owned by award winning promoter Daniel Masaiti.

Masaiti expressed shock at the death: "I am shocked by the news. When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke but this is what has happened. DJ Ninja was like a son to me and this explains why he has been with the club for years."

DJ Ninja started off as a DJ at Primus RatnMouse before joining the Legends Sports Dinner after the former shut down.

Source - newsday

