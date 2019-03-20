Latest News Editor's Choice


'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
Former Sunday Mail editor Edmund Kudzayi of the 'Baba Jukwa fame', who is facing allegations of unlawful possession of a camouflage umbrella has challenged his arrest, saying the charges do not disclose an offence.

Kudzayi (32), who was represented by Harare lawyer Obey Shava pleaded not guilty and filed an application for exception before magistrate Victoria Mashamba.

Mashamba was expected to rule on the application late yesterday.

Allegations are that on February 22 this year along Domboshava Road near Winchdon shops, Borrowdale, Harare, the complainant Sarai Zengeya of ZRP Mabvuku was on duty at a security roadblock.

It is alleged Zengeya stopped Kudzayi's vehicle before Francis Murehwa a member of the Zimbabwe National Military Police observed an article with military style camouflage markings behind the rear seat and alerted the member-in-charge of the block, who went on to search the motor vehicle and recovered the umbrella and a pouch with military style camouflage markings.

Kudzayi was allegedly arrested and escorted to Borrowdale Police Station where a report was made. The umbrella and pouch were taken to the police as exhibits.
Idah Maromo appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days