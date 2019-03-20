Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
Former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has asked the High Court to review a Harare magistrate's decision to dismiss his application for exception to the criminal abuse of office charges.

During his trial on several charges of criminal abuse of office, Kasukuwere, through his lawyers, made an application for exception to the charges, arguing that the facts, as presented by the State, did not disclose any offence, but his application was dismissed by regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya.

"The present application is an application in terms of section 27 (1) (b) and (c) of the High Court Act for review of a ruling made by the first respondent (Mujaya) on an exception which I took to the charges which are being preferred against me. The ruling was made by the first respondent on November 29, 2018," Kasukuwere said.

The former minister said the basis of his application was that Mujaya's ruling was outrageous "in its defiance of logic" that no reasonable magistrate, applying his/her mind could have arrived at such a ruling.

"From a consideration of the ruling, it is apparent that the first respondent did not apply his mind to the exception which was presented before him. He did not address the fact that the charges preferred against me did not disclose an offence in the absence of a statement of what duties I am alleged to have breached. Undoubtedly, the first respondent was biased and showed interest in the proceedings," he said.

Kasukuwere added that when Mujaya attempted to address the exception application before him, it was apparent that he had sight of the statements from witnesses or had heard evidence outside court and in the absence of his lawyers and himself.

"I do not know how the magistrate looked at the evidence from witnesses who had not yet testified and before I had been asked to plead to the charges," he said, adding: "His statement that the evidence looks relevant to the matter on hand amounts to an assessment of evidence which has not been led. It means that the trial of the matter will be farcical," Kasukuwere said.

The application is pending.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

52 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

1 min ago | 0 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Cyclone Idai: Switzerland extends US$2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Top DJ found dead

3 mins ago | 3 Views

30 families face displacement from Zimplats tailings dam

3 mins ago | 3 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

6 mins ago | 12 Views

Gweru in typhoid scare

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

7 mins ago | 10 Views

Mine workers, NEC in salary row

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Cylone Idai unified Zimbabweans, claims govt

8 mins ago | 6 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

9 mins ago | 40 Views

Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

10 mins ago | 18 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

11 mins ago | 10 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

12 mins ago | 12 Views

School promotes online forex trading

13 mins ago | 12 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

13 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

14 mins ago | 16 Views

Road to Beira now open

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

15 mins ago | 14 Views

Gweru acquires two refuse trucks

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

17 mins ago | 28 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

18 mins ago | 20 Views

ZACC objections window closed

19 mins ago | 13 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

21 mins ago | 21 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

22 mins ago | 19 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

22 mins ago | 30 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

26 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

26 mins ago | 35 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

27 mins ago | 121 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

27 mins ago | 130 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

28 mins ago | 295 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

32 mins ago | 34 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

38 mins ago | 122 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

10 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 3169 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

13 hrs ago | 3249 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

13 hrs ago | 3624 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days