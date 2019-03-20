Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

by Staff reporter
54 secs ago | Views
SUSPECTED livestock rustlers have invaded Umguza district, stealing cattle and donkeys from their pens and slaughtering them, with the meat allegedly sold in Bulawayo.

The rustlers are targeting newly-resettled villagers in Maraposa, Redwood, Stella and Makondo.

They are reportedly operating at night, driving livestock a few metres from their pens before slaughtering them.

At one of the victims' homesteads the rustlers dropped an identity card belonging to a deceased person.

Richard Matshona, a villager from Redwood, popularly known as Mathonisa resettlement area, said livestock rustlers struck in their area last week.

"They took two cattle from Mabhena's homestead and slaughtered them along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, just a few metres from the homestead, and left a national identity card belonging to one deceased person," he said.

"During the same night, they stole one beast from Sibanda's homestead and three cattle were stolen from Makwelo's homestead. They also took four donkeys."

Makondo village headman, Thompson Dube confirmed the matter.

"Villagers have lost a lot of cattle here. We suspect the cattle rustlers are coming from Bulawayo where they would sell the meat to unsuspecting residents," Dube said.

All the cases were reported at Nyamandlovu Police Station. A police source confirmed having received such reports.

"We are still making investigations as these people left no spoor because they slaughtered the animals and carried the carcasses away. No arrests have been made so far," he said.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Spiwe Makonese said she was out of office and could not comment.

Livestock rustlers are targeting peri-urban farmers in Matabeleland North and South provinces.

Recently, Bulawayo police arrested a suspected donkey-meat seller, who had allegedly stolen the beast, slaughtered it and sold the meat to unsuspecting residents.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube confirmed the arrest of Thulani Ncube (39) after he sold donkey meat to residents in St Peters, Pumula.

Police in Matabeleland South have also launched a manhunt for suspected rustlers who allegedly slaughtered three cattle valued at $2 300 last week.

Police said the cattle, belonging to Zwelihle Mpofu, were stolen between March 17 and 19 at Siphapha village in Esigodini.

The thieves reportedly left behind offals and hides at Claremont plots, where they had slaughtered the beasts.

Recently, two suspects who were caught slaughtering two beasts near Chipangali fled the scene, leaving behind the carcasses.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCLDN applauds Government decision to decriminalise HIV transmission

1 min ago | 0 Views

Teachers question TPC source of funding

1 min ago | 1 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

2 mins ago | 4 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Cyclone Idai: Switzerland extends US$2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Top DJ found dead

4 mins ago | 10 Views

30 families face displacement from Zimplats tailings dam

5 mins ago | 5 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

7 mins ago | 17 Views

Gweru in typhoid scare

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Mine workers, NEC in salary row

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Cylone Idai unified Zimbabweans, claims govt

9 mins ago | 6 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

10 mins ago | 44 Views

Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

13 mins ago | 12 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

13 mins ago | 12 Views

School promotes online forex trading

14 mins ago | 13 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

14 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Road to Beira now open

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Gweru acquires two refuse trucks

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

19 mins ago | 21 Views

ZACC objections window closed

20 mins ago | 14 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

22 mins ago | 21 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

24 mins ago | 32 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

24 mins ago | 16 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

27 mins ago | 37 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

28 mins ago | 129 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

29 mins ago | 133 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

29 mins ago | 312 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

33 mins ago | 38 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

39 mins ago | 125 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

10 hrs ago | 4353 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days