Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

by Staff reporter
34 secs ago | Views
Intratrek Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd managing director Wicknell Chivayo has approached the High Court, seeking an order to compel the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) to honour his contract for the construction of the Gwanda Solar Project, pending the power utility's appeal at the Supreme Court.

Chivayo's application follows a recent court ruling which absolved him of any criminal misconduct in the advancement of $5 million to his company for the 100MW project.

"This is an application for leave to execute, pending appeal, the judgment ad factum praestandum of the High Court per (Tawanda) Chitapi J rendered on December 13, 2018 as judgment number HH-818-18," Chivayo said through his lawyers Manase and Manase Legal Practitioners.

"Respondent (ZPC) filed with the Supreme Court a notice of appeal dated January 7, 2019 … it is the existence of that notice of appeal and in particular the inhibite which respondent thinks it has placed on the judgment of the court, that it has become necessary for this application to be brought."

Sometime last year, Chivayo was arrested for allegedly duping ZPC in a solar power project signed between the parties in 2015.

Later, ZPC approached the court and sought cancellation of the agreement, which was dismissed by Justice Chitapi, saying the contract between the parties was still valid and binding.

"It follows that in the circumstances of this case there was no breach by the applicant (Chivayo) based on failure to timeously perform on time. Following the amendment of the contract there was no legal basis for the respondent (ZPC) to allege a failure to perform and to file criminal charges against the applicant. The involvement of the State organ, the police, in the contractual dispute in circumstances where the contract was clear on dispute resolution mechanism of arbitration and adjudication and before the mechanisms therein had been exhausted, was unfortunate and precipitate," Justice Chitapi ruled.

"It be and is hereby declared that the procurement contract No ZPC 304/2015 dated October 23, 2015 between the applicant (Chivayo) and the respondent (ZPC) is valid and binding between the parties.

"Consequent on the declaration of validity of the said contract, a decree of specific performance in terms thereof taking into account the addendum to the said contract dated September 21, 2017, is hereby issued."

The judge also gave the parties a 60-day ultimatum to resolve the issue of discharging their obligations in terms of the contract.

"The parties shall meet to review progress in regard to the discharge of their obligations in terms thereof as provided for in clause 5 of the contract within 60 days of this order failing which the party in default shall be deemed to have repudiated the contract and liable in damages to and at the instance of the innocent party," Justice Chitapi said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

2 mins ago | 3 Views

ZCLDN applauds Government decision to decriminalise HIV transmission

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Teachers question TPC source of funding

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

3 mins ago | 4 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

3 mins ago | 4 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Cyclone Idai: Switzerland extends US$2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Top DJ found dead

5 mins ago | 12 Views

30 families face displacement from Zimplats tailings dam

5 mins ago | 5 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

7 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

8 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

8 mins ago | 19 Views

Gweru in typhoid scare

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

9 mins ago | 10 Views

Mine workers, NEC in salary row

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Cylone Idai unified Zimbabweans, claims govt

10 mins ago | 7 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

11 mins ago | 45 Views

Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

12 mins ago | 20 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

13 mins ago | 23 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

13 mins ago | 12 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

14 mins ago | 13 Views

School promotes online forex trading

15 mins ago | 13 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

15 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

16 mins ago | 17 Views

Road to Beira now open

17 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

17 mins ago | 17 Views

Gweru acquires two refuse trucks

18 mins ago | 8 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

20 mins ago | 23 Views

ZACC objections window closed

21 mins ago | 14 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

21 mins ago | 23 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

23 mins ago | 22 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

24 mins ago | 20 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

24 mins ago | 33 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

24 mins ago | 17 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

28 mins ago | 38 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

29 mins ago | 130 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

29 mins ago | 139 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

30 mins ago | 315 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

34 mins ago | 38 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

40 mins ago | 127 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days