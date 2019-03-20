Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

EXILED former Zanu-PF spin-doctor and ex-Cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed he has "incontrovertible evidence" that President Emmerson Mnangagwa lost last year's presidential election.

Moyo, reportedly holed up in Kenya, after his political castle came tumbling down with the fall of former President Robert Mugabe, in the aftermath of the November 2017 coup that ushered in Mnangagwa's administration before largely peaceful elections last July, promised a "seismic shift in the coming days".

Zanu-PF leader Mnangagwa scrapped through with a 50.6% majority, beating his main opponent and MDC Alliance candidate Nelson Chamisa, who got 44.3%.

Chamisa protested arguing the election result had been manipulated in favour of Mnangagwa.

The youthful politician however failed to prove his case before the country's Constitutional Court but remains adamant he won the poll, consistently demanding that Mnangagwa hands over power.

And Moyo who since 2017 has been sulking over Mugabe's removal, using social media to lash out at Mnangagwa, Tuesday, added to the intrigue claiming the President received no more than 33% of the vote in the 2018 presidential elections. Zanu-PF won a crushing two thirds majority in the legislative polls.

"There's now incontrovertible evidence that Mnangagwa got just 33% of the presidential vote in the 30 July 2018 elections.

"Waiting for (Chief Jusitice) Luke Malaba to give the promised 'FULLY DRESSED JUDGMENT' to be given 'IN DUE COURSE'," said Moyo.

A former Information Minister, Moyo in a series of tweets including responses to questions from some of his followers threatened a can of worms will follow Malaba's full judgment.

"And a can of worms will be opened! #RinemanyangaHariputirwi (a mystery will not stay so forever," he claimed.

When one of his followers demanded "v11s" or evidence, Moyo who was a leading figure in Mugabe's G40 faction that was vanquished in Zanu nPF internal power struggle retorted:

"If they stole and it's a fact to accept, then it surely can't be game over. It's game on. There's waiting and waiting.

"Game-changing developments on the horizon. Watch the space!" the former Cabinet Minister said.

Moyo is reportedly wanted in Zimbabwe for crimes committed during his tenure in government including claims of corruption and abuse of office.

As Higher Education Minister in 2017, Moyo was charged with abuse of office in the highly publicised Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef) case.

Last year reports claimed Zimbabwe's security agencies have reportedly engaged International Police (Interpol) to help in the search and extradition of Moyo, so that he returns to the country to face trial for alleged abuse of over US$400 000.

Moyo has scoffed at the charges instead arguing Mnangagwa is an illegitimate leader of the country and the product of a coup.



Source - newzimbabwe

