Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

by Jacob Mafume
2 mins ago | Views
File photo: Donations for cyclone Idai victims
Owing to the Zanu PF Military government's gross negligence and incompetency cyclone Idai hit with no proper mitigation and management
plan.

Lives were lost, families displaced, property was destroyed, livelihoods destroyed and many were left homeless. The citizens of the motherland
came together and made sacrifices in an attempt to help fellow countrymen get back on their feet.

It is shameless and evil for the party which failed the people of Manicaland to be raiding the aid.

They lack concern and heart which is why they flew leather couches to sit comfortably in a crisis and mourning zone. Their leader runs a WiFi
government, keeps hiring private jets, sometimes visits the motherland and hears about Zimbabwean problems on Facebook, Twitter and such
other platforms.

There must be an immediate stop to the raiding of aid in Manicaland, the people are in need.
The people of Zimbabwe must unite and put a stop to the madness.

MDC: Defining a New Course for Zimbabwe!

Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson

Source - Jacob Mafume

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Share ownership trust funds abused: Mavima

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Red flag raised over Zinara's 'special projects'

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

5 mins ago | 10 Views

ZCLDN applauds Government decision to decriminalise HIV transmission

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Teachers question TPC source of funding

5 mins ago | 8 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

6 mins ago | 13 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

6 mins ago | 10 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Cyclone Idai: Switzerland extends US$2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

8 mins ago | 9 Views

Top DJ found dead

8 mins ago | 26 Views

30 families face displacement from Zimplats tailings dam

9 mins ago | 11 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

10 mins ago | 13 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

10 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

11 mins ago | 26 Views

Gweru in typhoid scare

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

12 mins ago | 18 Views

Mine workers, NEC in salary row

12 mins ago | 13 Views

Cylone Idai unified Zimbabweans, claims govt

13 mins ago | 10 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

14 mins ago | 57 Views

Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

15 mins ago | 22 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

16 mins ago | 28 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

17 mins ago | 15 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

17 mins ago | 16 Views

School promotes online forex trading

18 mins ago | 16 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

18 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

19 mins ago | 18 Views

Road to Beira now open

20 mins ago | 23 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Gweru acquires two refuse trucks

21 mins ago | 10 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

22 mins ago | 16 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

23 mins ago | 37 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

23 mins ago | 27 Views

ZACC objections window closed

24 mins ago | 14 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

25 mins ago | 26 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

25 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

26 mins ago | 26 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

27 mins ago | 24 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

28 mins ago | 36 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

28 mins ago | 17 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

31 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

31 mins ago | 41 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

32 mins ago | 144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days