Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

News / National

by Jacob Mafume

Owing to the Zanu PF Military government's gross negligence and incompetency cyclone Idai hit with no proper mitigation and managementplan.Lives were lost, families displaced, property was destroyed, livelihoods destroyed and many were left homeless. The citizens of the motherlandcame together and made sacrifices in an attempt to help fellow countrymen get back on their feet.It is shameless and evil for the party which failed the people of Manicaland to be raiding the aid.They lack concern and heart which is why they flew leather couches to sit comfortably in a crisis and mourning zone. Their leader runs a WiFigovernment, keeps hiring private jets, sometimes visits the motherland and hears about Zimbabwean problems on Facebook, Twitter and suchother platforms.There must be an immediate stop to the raiding of aid in Manicaland, the people are in need.The people of Zimbabwe must unite and put a stop to the madness.MDC: Defining a New Course for Zimbabwe!Jacob MafumeMDC National Spokesperson