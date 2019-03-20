News / National
Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is wary of mass protests and is working around the clock to create the much-needed jobs for the youths.
This comes after the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa warned that the country could slide into total anarchy unless the thorny issue of youth unemployment is addressed.
An estimated 10 percent of the country's population is formally employed.
More to follow...
Source - Daily News