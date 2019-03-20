Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Since assuming office through a bloody coup in November 2017 President Emmerson Mnangagwa has engaged in about trips with a purpose of either courting investors or seeking to return to a family of nations.This week Zimbabweans reacted angrily to Mnangagwa's continued hiring of expensive jets to travel on during his trips yet the country is suffering.Analysts said this globetrotting by Mnangagwa (which is contrary to the austerity for prosperity policy) is a business scheme to syphon money via allowances and a travel agency which is allegedly owned by on Mrs Mary Chiwenga.December 2017: Pretoria, South AfricaJanuary 2018: Davos, SwitzerlandJanuary 2018: Addis Ababa, EthiopiaJanuary 2018: Luanda, AngolaJanuary 2018: Lusaka, ZambiaJanuary 2018: Windhoek, NamibiaJanuary 2018: Maputo, MozambiqueFebruary 2018: Gaborone, BotswanaMarch 2018: Gaborone, BotswanaMarch 2018: Kinshasa, DRCMarch 2018: Kigali, RwandaApril 2018: Beijing, ChinaJune 2018: Nouakchott, MauritaniaJune 2018: Dar es Salaam, TanzaniaJuly 2018: Johannesburg, South AfricaAugust 2018: Windhoek, NamibiaSeptember 2018: Beijing, ChinaSeptember 2018: New York, United StatesOctober 2018: Lusaka, ZambiaNovember 2018: Conakry, GuineaNovember 2018: Addis Ababa, EthiopiaJanuary 2019: Moscow, RussiaJanuary 2019: Minsk, BelarusJanuary 2019: Baku, AzerbaijanJanuary 2019: Astana, KazakhstanFebruary 2019: Addis Ababa, EthiopiaMarch 2019: Abu Dhabi, United Arab EmiratesMarch 2019: Luanda, AngolaMarch 2019: Pretoria South Africa