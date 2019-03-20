Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Since assuming office through a bloody coup in November 2017 President Emmerson Mnangagwa has engaged in about trips with a purpose of either courting investors or seeking to return to a family of nations.

This week Zimbabweans reacted angrily to Mnangagwa's continued hiring of expensive jets to travel on during his trips yet the country is suffering.
Analysts said this globetrotting by Mnangagwa (which is contrary to the austerity for prosperity policy) is a business scheme to syphon money via allowances and a travel agency which is allegedly owned by on Mrs Mary Chiwenga.

December 2017:              Pretoria, South Africa
January 2018:               Davos, Switzerland
January 2018:               Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
January 2018:               Luanda, Angola
January 2018:               Lusaka, Zambia
January 2018:               Windhoek, Namibia
January 2018:               Maputo, Mozambique
February 2018:              Gaborone, Botswana
March 2018:                 Gaborone, Botswana
March 2018:                 Kinshasa, DRC
March 2018:                 Kigali, Rwanda
April 2018:                 Beijing, China
June 2018:                  Nouakchott, Mauritania
June 2018:                  Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
July 2018:                  Johannesburg, South Africa
August 2018:                Windhoek, Namibia
September 2018:             Beijing, China
September 2018:         New York, United States
October 2018:               Lusaka, Zambia
November 2018:            Conakry, Guinea
November 2018:            Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
January 2019:               Moscow, Russia
January 2019:               Minsk, Belarus
January 2019:               Baku, Azerbaijan
January 2019:               Astana, Kazakhstan
February 2019:             Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
March 2019:                 Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
March 2019:                 Luanda, Angola
March 2019:                 Pretoria South Africa
 



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

1 hr ago | 781 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

1 hr ago | 616 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3001 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

2 hrs ago | 581 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

2 hrs ago | 152 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

Top DJ found dead

2 hrs ago | 634 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

School promotes online forex trading

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Road to Beira now open

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

2 hrs ago | 487 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

2 hrs ago | 1564 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

12 hrs ago | 4988 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

14 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

14 hrs ago | 3592 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

15 hrs ago | 3880 Views

Saving forests through bio-digesters in rural households in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 930 Views

Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

16 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Five soccer stadiums you simply have to experience

16 hrs ago | 1474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days