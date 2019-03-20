News / National
Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips
Since assuming office through a bloody coup in November 2017 President Emmerson Mnangagwa has engaged in about trips with a purpose of either courting investors or seeking to return to a family of nations.
This week Zimbabweans reacted angrily to Mnangagwa's continued hiring of expensive jets to travel on during his trips yet the country is suffering.
Analysts said this globetrotting by Mnangagwa (which is contrary to the austerity for prosperity policy) is a business scheme to syphon money via allowances and a travel agency which is allegedly owned by on Mrs Mary Chiwenga.
December 2017: Pretoria, South Africa
January 2018: Davos, Switzerland
January 2018: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
January 2018: Luanda, Angola
January 2018: Lusaka, Zambia
January 2018: Windhoek, Namibia
January 2018: Maputo, Mozambique
February 2018: Gaborone, Botswana
March 2018: Gaborone, Botswana
March 2018: Kinshasa, DRC
March 2018: Kigali, Rwanda
April 2018: Beijing, China
June 2018: Nouakchott, Mauritania
June 2018: Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
July 2018: Johannesburg, South Africa
August 2018: Windhoek, Namibia
September 2018: Beijing, China
September 2018: New York, United States
October 2018: Lusaka, Zambia
November 2018: Conakry, Guinea
November 2018: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
January 2019: Moscow, Russia
January 2019: Minsk, Belarus
January 2019: Baku, Azerbaijan
January 2019: Astana, Kazakhstan
February 2019: Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
March 2019: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
March 2019: Luanda, Angola
March 2019: Pretoria South Africa
Source - Byo24News