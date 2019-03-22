Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

by Mandla Ndlovu
10 secs ago | Views
Prominent Harare preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga has resurfaced again with a blow aimed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's accusing him of failing to provide leadership during the Cyclone Idai tragedy that struck Manicaland in the past weeks.

Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa is an emotionless person who failed to genuinely convey his sympathy and solidarity speech to console the victims and the nation at large.

"Our President had to have a speech written f9or him to be able to convey his consoling message. He failed to speak from his heart because he does not feel any sympathy. At least Former President Mugabe was better he would speak from his heart.

"Even if Mugabe was lying at least we all agreed that he would speak. This current one even fails to lie," Chiwenga said.

The clergyman further said Mnangagwa has failed the country by not setting up a disaster relief fund for any eventualities.

Watch the video clip below:



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

1 hr ago | 837 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

1 hr ago | 852 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

2 hrs ago | 655 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 3193 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

2 hrs ago | 810 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

Top DJ found dead

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

2 hrs ago | 414 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

2 hrs ago | 552 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

School promotes online forex trading

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Road to Beira now open

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

2 hrs ago | 183 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

2 hrs ago | 375 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

2 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

12 hrs ago | 5000 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

14 hrs ago | 3567 Views

Latest on Baba Jukwa's military regalia trial

15 hrs ago | 3601 Views

'Army killings tainted Zimbabwe's image' EU says

15 hrs ago | 3884 Views

Saving forests through bio-digesters in rural households in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 931 Views

Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

16 hrs ago | 1500 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days