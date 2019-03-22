Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Our country has degenerated into chaos with a President who cannot speak in his own words from his own heart to express his condolences & console the nation after the devastation of Cyclone Idah, says an incandescent Pastor Chiwenga! pic.twitter.com/HnvilFa0VQ — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) March 27, 2019

Prominent Harare preacher Apostle Talent Chiwenga has resurfaced again with a blow aimed at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's accusing him of failing to provide leadership during the Cyclone Idai tragedy that struck Manicaland in the past weeks.Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa is an emotionless person who failed to genuinely convey his sympathy and solidarity speech to console the victims and the nation at large."Our President had to have a speech written f9or him to be able to convey his consoling message. He failed to speak from his heart because he does not feel any sympathy. At least Former President Mugabe was better he would speak from his heart."Even if Mugabe was lying at least we all agreed that he would speak. This current one even fails to lie," Chiwenga said.The clergyman further said Mnangagwa has failed the country by not setting up a disaster relief fund for any eventualities.Watch the video clip below: