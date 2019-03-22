Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Jobless residents of Victoria Falls have been asked to submit their CVs for consideration of employment at the newly opened Pick n Pay store.

The instruction was given after an estimated 200 people besieged the store which opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

The residents who were mobilized by the Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association were questioning the employment policy of the store after there was no advert calling for people to apply.

Reports reaching us from Victoria Falls allege that the manager was "doing his shenanigans allegedly without the knowledge of his superiors.

The report further alleges that the manager wanted to employ his own persons at the expense of locals and has been told to leave Victoria Falls.

Residents have been asked to submit their CVs to the Residents Association for final submission at TM Pick and Pay.

The store is the first tenant to be located at the new $13 million Sangawa mall.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

43 mins ago | 192 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

60 mins ago | 431 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

3 hrs ago | 1688 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

3 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

3 hrs ago | 6124 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 3948 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

5 hrs ago | 3534 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

5 hrs ago | 1999 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

5 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 10535 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

5 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

5 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

5 hrs ago | 1643 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

5 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

5 hrs ago | 373 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

5 hrs ago | 942 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

5 hrs ago | 558 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

5 hrs ago | 438 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

5 hrs ago | 503 Views

Top DJ found dead

5 hrs ago | 1493 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

5 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

5 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

5 hrs ago | 568 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

5 hrs ago | 418 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

5 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

5 hrs ago | 350 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

5 hrs ago | 172 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

5 hrs ago | 257 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

5 hrs ago | 225 Views

School promotes online forex trading

5 hrs ago | 235 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

Road to Beira now open

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

6 hrs ago | 233 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

6 hrs ago | 222 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

6 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

6 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

15 hrs ago | 5655 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days