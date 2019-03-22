Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Jobless residents of Victoria Falls have been asked to submit their CVs for consideration of employment at the newly opened Pick n Pay store.The instruction was given after an estimated 200 people besieged the store which opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.The residents who were mobilized by the Victoria Falls Combined Residents Association were questioning the employment policy of the store after there was no advert calling for people to apply.Reports reaching us from Victoria Falls allege that the manager was "doing his shenanigans allegedly without the knowledge of his superiors.The report further alleges that the manager wanted to employ his own persons at the expense of locals and has been told to leave Victoria Falls.Residents have been asked to submit their CVs to the Residents Association for final submission at TM Pick and Pay.The store is the first tenant to be located at the new $13 million Sangawa mall.