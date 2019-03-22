Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

by Mapozho Saruchera
9 secs ago | Views
The moment European Union (EU) ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, while addressing journalists at a hotel in Harare on 25 March 2019, tried to downplay human rights violations in Europe, especially the with regards to the "yellow vest" demonstrations in France, at the same time insinuating that the alleged post-election human rights violation in Zimbabwe had made the country's relations with the block difficult, I knew the EU was insincere when it comes to re-engaging with the Southern African country.

In essence, a miss is as good as a mile – the long and short of it is that you have missed. Thus, the EU should be seen imposing sanctions on France for the injury of over 2 000 civilians in the "yellow vets" protests owing to excessive force employed by that country's police while quelling down the protests. But what does France get? A quick research on the internet showed that following a visit to Paris in February 2019, the Council of Europe's Human Rights Commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic, wrote a memorandum asking the French Government to "refrain from introducing excessive restrictions to freedom of peaceful assembly" and called for a "full investigation" into the possible excessive use of force by French police during the "yellow vest" demonstrations. Really? Have they run out of sanctions?
Down here in Southern Africa, Olkkonen was at pains trying to push a narrative to the effect that the alleged human rights violations in Zimbabwe were of concern to the EU than those happening in a European country, France. The EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe said that if African Ambassadors in Europe were concerned about the violations in that region, they were free to take up the issue. Now, this statement is an eye opener. It shows how the EU is using the human rights violation rhetoric to evade meaningful engagement with the Zimbabwean Government. Again, it also show how some African countries have been cowed into submission by sanction-wielding Europeans – who then would dare  raise concerns about violations in Europe?

Olkkonen's utterances should, however, not be read in isolation for one to fully comprehend what the EU wants to see happening in Zimbabwe.  MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa is on record declaring that "if President Emmerson Mnangagwa is not willing to dialogue, we are going to deal with him on the streets." In simple terms Chamisa is threatening to orchestrate violent demonstrations in a bid to force the President to dialogue with him. The question is where does Chamisa get the power to do that? This is where Olkkonen comes in. After the good Ambassador tried to downplay human rights violation in Europe, he went on to warn the Zimbabwean Government that further violations were destroying the goodwill and were a setback to the country's recovery efforts. In short, the Government of Zimbabwe is being threatened with economic meltdown in the event that they try to quell down Chamisa's forthcoming violent demonstrations – which government worth talking about comply with such an order?

Zimbabweans have the right to protest "peacefully," subject to the notification of the relevant authorities. On the other hand the Government is entitled to safeguard the lives and property of very person in the country. However, I doubt that demonstrations meant to force the President to do something are going to be peaceful. This is a ploy to force the Government to react so that the EU and company can get a chance to shout on mountain tops about the alleged human right violations by Government so as to further isolate the southern African state, in the process deliberately ignoring the opposition's provocative in all this.

To the people of Zimbabwe, only unity can save the day. This is the time to speak with one voice against all forms of restrictions against the mother land. Demonstrate peacefully for there is no reward in burning down your country.


Source - Mapozho Saruchera

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

18 mins ago | 63 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

2 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

2 hrs ago | 896 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

2 hrs ago | 4132 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

4 hrs ago | 3159 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

4 hrs ago | 2896 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

4 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

4 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 8510 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

4 hrs ago | 969 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

4 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

4 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

4 hrs ago | 322 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

4 hrs ago | 802 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

4 hrs ago | 389 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

Top DJ found dead

4 hrs ago | 1284 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

4 hrs ago | 862 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

4 hrs ago | 414 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

4 hrs ago | 347 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

4 hrs ago | 999 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

4 hrs ago | 298 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

4 hrs ago | 344 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

School promotes online forex trading

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

5 hrs ago | 112 Views

Road to Beira now open

5 hrs ago | 237 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

5 hrs ago | 147 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

5 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

5 hrs ago | 623 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

5 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

14 hrs ago | 5494 Views

Sydney Malunga's son blasts ZANU PF over Cyclone Idai

16 hrs ago | 3781 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days