Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago
Deputy Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi has defended President Emmerson Mnangagwa's trips that have gobbled a huge chunk of the national purse.

Mnangagwa who arrived from South Africa yesterday has recently courted controversy after citizens questioned his penchant for expensive and luxurious jets.

Said Mutodi, "President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa's foreign trips have paid dividends with aid for Cyclone Idai victims coming in from the United Arab Emirates and other parts of the world."

Minister Mutodi also called upon opposition MDC members to desist from making false accusations that food aid is being politicised.

"On another note, MDC activists in affected areas are making false accusations that food aid is being politicised. MDC please stop the falsehoods," He added.

On Wednesday MDC said ZANU PF must desist from raiding food aid.

"There must be an immediate stop to the raiding of aid in Manicaland, the people are in need.

The people of Zimbabwe must unite and put a stop to the madness." MDC Spokesperson Jacob Mafume was quoted saying in a statement.



Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days