Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

National Patriotic Spokesperson Jealousy Mawarire says SADC countries should close borders and bar any South African truck from entering neighbouring countries.Mawarire issued the statement amidst reports that there are fresh xenophobic incidents targeting foreigners in South Africa.The xenophobic attacks were reported to have started in Durban where foreign truck drivers were killed after being accused of taking jobs that belong to locals."Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Mozambique should close their boarders to any South African truck moving out of South Africa. Let them see how being a bad neighbour is bad for South African businesses and let's see how Cyril Ramaphosa is going to generate employment for his murderers."Mawarire said.Recently South Africa's President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa fired warning shots at foreigners who are staying in the country illegally and operating unlicensed businesses.His threats sparked xenophobic attacks in Mpumalanga Province with the police joining in to raid foreign-owned businesses.On Tuesday South African media reported that police and officials have begun looking for a municipal hall to house foreign nationals who were displaced during a xenophobic attack at a Durban informal settlement.Reports said One hundred and fifty people including five babies fled to the Sydenham police station when their unemployed neighbours in the Burnwood informal settlement kicked down their doors at 2 am.Stanley Chilembu from Malawi said, "Some people fled without even their shoes. There are people here who are barefoot, who have left everything. We know that the protesters have broken into our houses and have taken everything."It is believed that angry, unemployed residents stormed shacks belonging to foreign nationals because they were employed by locals.