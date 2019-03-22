Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
The Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe has revealed that some victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani are still trapped under rocks and there is no way of retrieving them.

"We are confronted with horrific and tragic scenes in Chimanimani where 140 houses were washed away by Cyclone Idai at night. There is currently no way to retrieve bodies from underneath the rocks and rubble." The Delegation said in a statement.

The Head of the delegation Ambassador Timo Olkkonen on Wednesday led a delegation from his Office that went to assist in the disaster-struck area of Chimanimani.

The EU delegation met with the Red Cross Staff that is operating round the clock in Chimanimani.

After touring the place and delivering aid Ambassador Timo Olkkonen said, "It's with a heavy heart I leave the village of Nangu in Chimanimani. Around 100 lives were lost here in the catastrophe when a landslide buried entire parts of the village. Hats off to the Red Cross volunteers and workers, many of whom have suffered from  Cyclone Idai themselves, doing the grassroots work of humanitarian relief."

The government recently brought in Cadaver dogs from South Africa which are trained to locate and follow the scent of decomposing human flesh. The dogs were requested to assist in locating bodies buried under the rubble and rocks.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

52 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

1 min ago | 1 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

6 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

3 hrs ago | 709 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

3 hrs ago | 4562 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

4 hrs ago | 1399 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

4 hrs ago | 1551 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

4 hrs ago | 5011 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

6 hrs ago | 3089 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

6 hrs ago | 2194 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

6 hrs ago | 9677 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

8 hrs ago | 5060 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

8 hrs ago | 4479 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

8 hrs ago | 2406 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

8 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 15605 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

8 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

8 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

8 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

8 hrs ago | 3574 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

8 hrs ago | 490 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

8 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

8 hrs ago | 750 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

8 hrs ago | 545 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

8 hrs ago | 623 Views

Top DJ found dead

8 hrs ago | 1986 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

8 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

8 hrs ago | 344 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

8 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

8 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

8 hrs ago | 570 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

8 hrs ago | 558 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

8 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

9 hrs ago | 204 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

9 hrs ago | 348 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

9 hrs ago | 270 Views

School promotes online forex trading

9 hrs ago | 293 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

9 hrs ago | 160 Views

Road to Beira now open

9 hrs ago | 383 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

9 hrs ago | 295 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days