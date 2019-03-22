Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Delegation of the European Union to Zimbabwe has revealed that some victims of Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani are still trapped under rocks and there is no way of retrieving them."We are confronted with horrific and tragic scenes in Chimanimani where 140 houses were washed away by Cyclone Idai at night. There is currently no way to retrieve bodies from underneath the rocks and rubble." The Delegation said in a statement.The Head of the delegation Ambassador Timo Olkkonen on Wednesday led a delegation from his Office that went to assist in the disaster-struck area of Chimanimani.The EU delegation met with the Red Cross Staff that is operating round the clock in Chimanimani.After touring the place and delivering aid Ambassador Timo Olkkonen said, "It's with a heavy heart I leave the village of Nangu in Chimanimani. Around 100 lives were lost here in the catastrophe when a landslide buried entire parts of the village. Hats off to the Red Cross volunteers and workers, many of whom have suffered from Cyclone Idai themselves, doing the grassroots work of humanitarian relief."The government recently brought in Cadaver dogs from South Africa which are trained to locate and follow the scent of decomposing human flesh. The dogs were requested to assist in locating bodies buried under the rubble and rocks.