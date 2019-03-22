Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago | Views
THE Dumiso Dabengwa-led Zapu has reacted angrily to claims that its properties which were seized by the government during the early 1980s now officially belong to the ruling Zanu-PF.

This comes as a former stalwart in the military wing of Zapu, the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (Zipra) - retired colonel Tshinga Dube - has said that the unity accord which ended hostilities between-PF Zapu and Zanu-PF meant that the former could no longer make any claims about the disputed properties.

But Zapu maintains that the properties were grabbed as part of a wider campaign to weaken the then vibrant opposition party, which was led by the revered late Father Zimbabwe, Joshua Nkomo.

Then, the party was accused of fomenting violence and leading an insurrection in Matabeleland and Midlands, soon after the country's independence from Britain in 1980.
"Zapu went into the Unity Accord via a special congress resolution. The Zapu hierarchy remained intact in Zanu-PF during the duration of the Accord from 1987 to 2009.

"When Zapu could no longer stay in there, the hierarchy sought a special congress resolution to pull out of the unity.
"The congress was held in May 2009. Zanu-PF was notified of that resolution," a defiant Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa told the Daily News yesterday.

He added that the Unity Accord document did not mention the amalgamation of the two parties' assets, save for "only speaking of the presidency of Robert Mugabe."

Zapu has consistently argued that the government grabbed more than 20 properties that the party had countrywide before it signed the Unity Accord in December 1987.

Among the properties is Magnet House in Bulawayo which now shelters operatives from the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

An estimated 20 000 people are said to have been killed in Matabeleland and the Midlands in the early to mid-1980s when the government deployed the North Korean-trained Fifth Brigade to the two regions, to fight an insurrection.

Unity Day was subsequently set up to commemorate the accord which was later signed between Zapu and Zanu, and which ended hostilities between the two parties.

Yesterday, former Cabinet minister and one of the few surviving ex-Zapu heavyweights, Dube, said the issue of the properties "had long been settled by" the Unity Accord.

"As for Zapu properties, I don't have any problem with that because there was a Unity Accord which was signed between two parties … it means that those properties now belong to Zanu-PF.

"However, I have a problem with Zipra properties which were taken by the government. Those were individual properties.
"It was individuals who came together and formed a company called Nitram, where they contributed $50 each and acquired various properties which included farms.

"So, taking away such properties is equivalent to grabbing someone's property," Dube told the Daily News.

When President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed the reins of the ruling party in 2017, following the fall of the country's former leader Robert Mugabe, Zapu had moved to petition the new Zanu-PF leader on the matter.

"President, following your inaugural speech at the National Sports Stadium, in which you spoke so glowingly of a new dispensation and a new era, where rights of every citizen are respected and promoted, we write to remind you of a major violation of our rights as Zapu and Zipra by the government … which you now lead.

"The actions by government on Zapu and Zipra, especially around the above matter, infringes on equality and belonging to the country as bona fide and equal citizens.

"We have been making calls for this overdue process, albeit on deaf ears. In anticipation and trust that you will walk the talk on your promise to respect and promote people's rights, we hope to receive from your government what duly belongs to us," Zapu said in its petition to Mnangagwa.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

21 secs ago | 0 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

1 hr ago | 481 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

3 hrs ago | 4384 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

4 hrs ago | 1375 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

4 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

4 hrs ago | 4926 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

6 hrs ago | 3055 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

6 hrs ago | 2183 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

6 hrs ago | 9611 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

7 hrs ago | 5031 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

8 hrs ago | 4462 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

8 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

8 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 15467 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

8 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

8 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

8 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

8 hrs ago | 3551 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

8 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

8 hrs ago | 746 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

8 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

Top DJ found dead

8 hrs ago | 1972 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

8 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

8 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

8 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

8 hrs ago | 568 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

8 hrs ago | 555 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

8 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

8 hrs ago | 477 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

8 hrs ago | 204 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

8 hrs ago | 502 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

8 hrs ago | 347 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

8 hrs ago | 270 Views

School promotes online forex trading

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Road to Beira now open

8 hrs ago | 380 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

9 hrs ago | 217 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

9 hrs ago | 139 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

9 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

9 hrs ago | 261 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days