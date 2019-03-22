Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Looters caught on camera jailed

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
TWO Bulawayo men who looted goods worth more than $11 000 at a Nketa 9 supermarket during the January protests have been caged five years behind bars after they were positively identified through the supermarket's CCTV footage.

Celtone Hlongwane, 26, and Phathisani Dube, 24, appeared before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya facing unlawful entry and theft charges.

The duo pleaded guilty to the charge and they were sentenced to an effective four years in prison, and a whole year was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

The court heard that the duo was seen on a CCTV footage breaking the padlocks on the supermarket's entrance with an iron bar.

Hlongwane and Dube were part of a crowd which engaged in public violence at Eternity Supermarket on January 15 at around 10am.

An informant recognised the pair among a mob of protesters holding an iron bar from CCTV footage. They used the bar to break the security locks at the main entrance of the supermarket.
The pair and other protesters gained entry and into the supermarket where goods worth a total of $11 923.00 were looted and nothing was recovered, the court heard.



Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

28 mins ago | 49 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

53 mins ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

55 mins ago | 264 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

56 mins ago | 162 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

59 mins ago | 306 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

1 hr ago | 194 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 108 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

3 hrs ago | 912 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

4 hrs ago | 6359 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 1636 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

5 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

6 hrs ago | 5767 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

7 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

7 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

8 hrs ago | 10375 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

9 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

9 hrs ago | 4624 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

9 hrs ago | 2480 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 16924 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

9 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

9 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

9 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

9 hrs ago | 3733 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

10 hrs ago | 501 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

10 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

10 hrs ago | 790 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

10 hrs ago | 646 Views

Top DJ found dead

10 hrs ago | 2062 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

10 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

10 hrs ago | 756 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days