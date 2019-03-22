Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is wary of mass protests and is working around the clock to create the much-needed jobs for the youths.

This comes after the opposition led by Nelson Chamisa warned that the country could slide into total anarchy unless the thorny issue of youth unemployment is addressed. An estimated 10 percent of the country's population is formally employed.

In an interview with the Daily News, government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said they are laying the foundation for employment creation and pleaded with the opposition not to take the demonstrations path.

"From the government side we are doing all that is in our power to ensure that Zimbabweans work. We are reforming in order to create an enabling environment for capital to feel comfortable. We are easing our way of doing business so as to bring efficiencies and cut out unnecessary bureaucratic delays. Regarding unrest and jobs it is very clear that the anarchy avenue is self-defeating in as far as job creation is concerned.

"The last incitement to unrest we had in January left behind infrastructural ruins and a battered image of the country as a destination to foreign capital. So going down that road will surely not help anyone get a job or put anyone in power for that matter," said Mangwana.

On Monday Chamisa, who leads the MDC warned that Mnangagwa's never ending foreign travels and his failure to create jobs is likely to create unrest in the country that is faced with drought and emerging from the ruins caused by a cyclone.

"I am getting worried with his trips, it seems he is not appreciating the problems that Zimbabwe has, especially the young people.

The plight of young people is a threat to the national stability, youth unemployment is a ticking time bomb that has to be resolved in the context of national dialogue and engagement," said Chamisa.

Mnangagwa, however, has since moved on, slamming the door on his opposition counterpart who has steadfastly refused to accept his legitimacy.

Speaking at the just-ended Bi-National Commission Mnangagwa said: "We will not be swayed by negative forces because even the Lord upstairs was not able to keep his house in order - he had Satan. So, these things happen but He still remains there as the Creator" as he responded to questions from journalists on the progress of talks with the opposition that have been snubbed by Chamisa.

However, in recent days Mnangagwa has come under fire for his penchant for travel and luxury as he charters a plane for his many foreign trips even in a sea of poverty.

Chamisa is on record saying he will soon mobilise his legion of supporters to peacefully demonstrate against the Mnangagwa government that has failed to deliver on its electoral promises.

Speaking of the January demonstrations that were only quelled by the intervention of the military, Chamisa has often indicated that the time will come when the opposition will organise crippling demonstrations to achieve its goals.

"The ZCTU is the one that organised the very successful shutdown, but then the authorities thought it was us the children who had organised that mistaking a child for the mother but I can tell you when we organise it will be bigger, it is true there were some people who became violent but that does not take away the people's right to demonstrate, unions world over are there to represent the people and the ZCTU did the right thing," said Chamisa.

Apparently, in preparation for possible demonstrations Mnangagwa recently revealed that his government will acquire anti-riot gear for the police.

The Zanu-PF leader who only a fortnight ago confessed to having deployed the army that killed civilians on August 1 last year and in mid-January this year said he only deployed the feared military because the police were ill-equipped to contain the demonstrations, "the only people we can call in is the army to stop the destruction and bring law and order".

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

30 mins ago | 27 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

31 mins ago | 65 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

56 mins ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

58 mins ago | 290 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

59 mins ago | 176 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

1 hr ago | 345 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

1 hr ago | 208 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 113 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

1 hr ago | 297 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 839 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

4 hrs ago | 6419 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 1647 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

5 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

6 hrs ago | 5789 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

7 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

7 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

8 hrs ago | 10414 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

9 hrs ago | 5404 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

9 hrs ago | 4627 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

9 hrs ago | 2482 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 16975 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

9 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

10 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

10 hrs ago | 3740 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

10 hrs ago | 503 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

10 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

10 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

10 hrs ago | 646 Views

Top DJ found dead

10 hrs ago | 2062 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

10 hrs ago | 757 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days