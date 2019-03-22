Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE tax trial of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries (PHD) church founded by self-proclaimed prophet Walter Magaya kicked off yesterday, with the church pleading not guilty to all four charges.

PHD ministries, which is being represented by Nelson Marimo is charged with failing to declare more than $28 million tax accrued from 2013 to 2018.

The church is accused of breaching the Income Tax Act, failing to keep proper records, failing to declare records and failure to uphold the Employees Act.

Marimo denied the allegations, and said their tax affairs are compliant with the law.

The church's lawyer Admire Rubaya, accused the State of attempting to embarrass the church which he said did not realise any taxable income as it only received donations, tithes and contributions from its members.

"All the amounts of monies received by the accused person are exempted for from income tax considering that these receipts and accruals are donations, tithes offerings from its members nothing more," Rubaya said.

He added: "The accused asserts that these are completely malicious allegations designed to embarrass it.

"The accused is a victim of dragnet approach being perpetrated by the State for reasons meant to destroy the church yet there is no offence at all committed by the accused in the manner alleged.

"Accused's tax affairs are compliant with the law," he said.

Zivanai Macharaga of the President's Special Anti-Corruption Unit alleged that sometime in October 2018, Zimra conducted tax investigations and recovered financial statements from PHD for the period extending from 2013 to 2017.

The court heard that Zimra also recovered financial statements from the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe which were submitted by PHD for loan application.

The statements showed that PHD had allegedly realised sales amounting to $28 706 040 between 2013 and 2017.

It was alleged that during that period PHD did not submit income tax returns to Zimra.

The court heard that during the same period PHD paid remuneration amounting to $950 522.99 to Tendai Magaya into her personal Stanbic bank account.

PHD also transferred remuneration of $2 403 658.24 to Walter Magaya's Stanbic bank account and on both occasions PHD evaded tax by not paying Pay As You Earn tax.

It was alleged that PHD had no records of all goods and services that it sells and purchases in violation of the VAT Act.

It was discovered that on VAT returns for the said period, PHD failed to declare exports made and had submitted VAT returns with false entries again further contravening the same tax regulations.


Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

32 mins ago | 35 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

33 mins ago | 79 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

58 mins ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

59 mins ago | 309 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

1 hr ago | 356 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

1 hr ago | 219 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 116 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

1 hr ago | 298 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

3 hrs ago | 924 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

4 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

5 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

6 hrs ago | 5805 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

7 hrs ago | 3321 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

7 hrs ago | 2266 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

8 hrs ago | 10431 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

9 hrs ago | 5412 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

9 hrs ago | 4631 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

9 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 17009 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

10 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

10 hrs ago | 3745 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

10 hrs ago | 505 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

10 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

10 hrs ago | 792 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

10 hrs ago | 580 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

10 hrs ago | 647 Views

Top DJ found dead

10 hrs ago | 2065 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

10 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

10 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

10 hrs ago | 758 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days