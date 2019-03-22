Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent meeting with a vocal civic society grouping has received with mixed reactions.

Mnangagwa surprisingly met with Matabeleland Collective at State House in Bulawayo where the civic organisation presented him with a number of issues.

Social media has been abrasive against the team led by Women of Zimbabwe Arise (Woza) director Jenni Williams that met Mnangagwa at State House.

Some have questioned the invitation criteria used while others have raised red flag over the leadership of the civic society grouping which they claim might have been greased to take a softer stance against Mnangagwa who some in the region view as being part of perpetrators of the Gukurahundi massacres.

To make matter worse, soon after meeting Mnangagwa, Williams took to Twitter to share her excitement for her milestone achievement to finally share the high table with the country's first citizen.

"At first I thought that was PR & politicking but when I saw him taking notes as we deliberated; that was incredible. When he said he was a listening President I felt he meant it," she posted.
This was, however, received by mixed feelings with many saying she was clearly sounding like she has been "captured" by the State.

Prominent Bulawayo-based activist, Josphat Mzaca Ngulube also posted on his Facebook wall saying: "This Matabeleland collective sounds nonsensical, whose purpose is it serving besides being used as a gimmick to cleanse ED in Mat."

Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa also added to the criticism saying: "To those who met Scarfman at Bulawayo State House…who were you representing?"

MRP spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo however, defended Matabeleland Collective's meeting with Mnangagwa.

"Some of us have known about the existence of Matabeleland Collective for quite some time now. We are aware that the initiative is well intended.

"It must be understood that this initiative was not created to meet Mnangagwa but to defend the Mthwakazi space the same way we do in politics.

"It is worth noting that everything that was presented to Mnangagwa by the Matabeleland Collective is exactly what we as Matabeleland politicians have been raising," Gumbo posted.
Matabeleland Collective spokesperson Dumisani Nkomo said the grouping was non-partisan.

"We are not partisan we are not an appendage of any political party. Whenever we have issues we address them to the relevant people, that's how advocacy works in any part of the world.

"For instance, the issue of Gukurahundi, we invited Mnangagwa and we spoke clearly about, just like we did on devolution and other issues because we feel it's him who should address those issues. And trust me we are going to hold the government accountable on those issues," Nkomo told Daily News.

The meeting was a first for both parties as this never happened during former president Robert Mugabe's 37-year reign.

While at State House, the civic society representatives managed to touch on such crucial issues as the decriminalisation of Gukurahundi, reburials, access to documentation, devolution and harmonisation of laws among others, to which the president positively promised to address.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

33 mins ago | 37 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

34 mins ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

59 mins ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

1 hr ago | 369 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

1 hr ago | 226 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 116 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

3 hrs ago | 928 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

4 hrs ago | 6478 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 1651 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

5 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

6 hrs ago | 5812 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

7 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

7 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

8 hrs ago | 10438 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

9 hrs ago | 5416 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

9 hrs ago | 4635 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

9 hrs ago | 2490 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

9 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 17027 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

9 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

10 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

10 hrs ago | 3747 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

10 hrs ago | 505 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

10 hrs ago | 1276 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

10 hrs ago | 792 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

10 hrs ago | 581 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

10 hrs ago | 647 Views

Top DJ found dead

10 hrs ago | 2065 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

10 hrs ago | 578 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

10 hrs ago | 352 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

10 hrs ago | 1375 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

10 hrs ago | 758 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days