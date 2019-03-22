1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has announced that the court has released Harare residents who were accused of staging a post-election violent protest on August 1.The residents were charged with public violence.In a statement on Wednesday ZLHR said: More than 30 Harare residents set free after they were removed from remand by Magistrate Mugwagwa following ZLHR's challenge in the delay of commencement of their trial since August 2018 when police arrested and charged them with public violence over election results protest."The violent protest left buildings burnt and six people were killed as soldiers opened fire to disperse stone-throwing opposition supporters who accused the ruling party of trying to rig the Presidential election by delaying with the results.President Emmerson Mnangagwa authorized the deployment of soldiers when the police reported that they have been disarmed and overpowered by the protestors.MDC leader Nelson Chamisa rejected the protest and the protestors saying MDC never sanctioned such a protest.A Commission of inquiry was set to ascertain events leading to the tragedy. President Mnangagwa in February set up a 7 member ministerial team to implement the resolutions of the Commission which was led by South Africa's Kgalema Motlanthe.