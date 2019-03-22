Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE European Union (EU) says the post July 30, 2018 poll killings and this year's deadly fuel riots had harmed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's efforts to win the powerful bloc's support, as well as his quest to mend Zimbabwe's broken relationship of the past two decades with the West, the Daily News reported.

However, the EU adds, it will continue to engage in dialogue with Mnangagwa and his government - with the hope of helping Zimbabwe and its people to overcome the country's escalating political and economic crises.

In an address to journalists in Harare on Monday, EU ambassador to Zimbabwe, Timo Olkkonen, said the bloc had been appalled by the human rights violations in the country which had been attributed to security forces after the July 30, 2018 national elections and the fuel riots of early this year.

"It has to be said that those were setbacks and in our perception … of respecting human rights and the rule of law … you can't shy away from that. These are issues that we need to discuss indeed with the government. So, they have an influence … to an extent that while many hoped we could have engaged … perhaps concentrate our energy … on other issues such as economic co-operation, trade and investment … it shows that these issues about human rights … need to be addressed and discussed," he said.

This comes after the EU recently gave Mnangagwa and his colleagues in Zanu-PF a stay of execution, when it decided against slapping them with further sanctions in the aftermath of the August 2018 killings and January's deadly riots, which were sparked by fuel price hikes.

In this year's riots, police and soldiers engaged in running battles with protesters who flooded the streets of Harare, Bulawayo and other towns - to demonstrate against the steep fuel price hikes which had been announced by Mnangagwa ahead of his tour of Eastern Europe.

The Zanu-PF leader, who was feted like a king when he replaced ousted former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017, initially lifted the mood of crisis-weary Zimbabweans who were hopeful at the time that he would turn around the country's sunken fortunes.

However, the post-July 30, 2018 election shootings - which left at least six civilians dead when the military used live ammunition to quell an ugly demonstration in Harare's central business district (CBD), and the dozens of deaths which occurred during this year's fuel riots, as well as the subsequent vicious clampdown of dissenting voices - have dampened expectations that Mnangagwa will lift Zimbabwe's lot anytime soon.

Political analysts have also said human rights breaches blamed on security forces have dented the president's international image significantly, in addition to harming his chances of getting financial support from Western countries.

During the January protests, property worth millions of dollars was also destroyed and looted in the mayhem, after tens of thousands of workers heeded the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions' three-day strike call.

At the same time, security forces unleashed a brutal crackdown against the protesters, the opposition and civil society leaders - in a move which received wide condemnation in the country and around the world.

Rights groups also reported other allegations of human rights abuses by security forces - including galling reports that soldiers had raped women and girls during their much-condemned crackdown against innocent civilians.  

Olkkonen said after the January mayhem, he had reached out to various interlocutors in the government, to convey the EU's concerns about the need to stop the "violations".

He said despite these "setbacks" in their relationship with Mnangagwa and his government, the EU was still committed to the re-engagement efforts aimed at unlocking aid and financial support for Harare.

Last month, Mnangagwa and his under pressure administration were spared more pain by the EU which decided against extending sanctions despite a proposal by its Parliament which wanted punitive measures against the 76 year-old Zanu-PF leader and many of his key lieutenants.

However, the EU also warned then that although it had not taken its Parliament's recommendations, for now, it would not hesitate to slap him and his key allies with sanctions if there were further human rights breaches in the country.

"This decision was taken in light of our objective to encourage the rule of law as set out in Zimbabwe's Constitution. We have seen a crackdown against demonstrators in January and the disproportionate use of force by the authorities, that called into question this commitment.

"The key question is to understand whether the old system has been dismantled … or it remains in place under a different leadership.

"All decisions on listings, including new listings, can be swiftly adopted if the situation requires it. We are monitoring the situation very closely and stand ready to adjust our decision," EU spokesperson Federica Mogherini, said then.
Zimbabwe is in the middle of a huge economic crisis which sparked the January riots.

A severe drought and the recent horrendous destruction of key infrastructure and homes by Cyclone Idai - mostly in Manicaland - have left Mnangagwa and his government with even more social, political and financial stress.

Mnangagwa has said that he remains committed to ending Zimbabwe's decades of isolation by Western governments, by pushing ahead with his re-engagements efforts despite the alleged excesses by security forces.

His government has since hired a top American reputation management firm - to spruce up Zimbabwe's international image and to lobby President Donald Trump's government in a bid to improve frosty relations between Harare and Washington.

This comes after a disappointed Trump renewed America's targeted sanctions against Zimbabwe for another year earlier this month - accusing Mnangagwa and his government of not doing enough to improve Harare's democratic credentials since Mugabe fell from power in November 2017.

The public relations company which has been contracted by Zimbabwe, Ballard Partners, is headed by prominent Washington lobbyist Brian Ballard - who is also said to be a top fundraiser for Trump's political campaigns.

According to the details of the contract between Harare and Ballard Partners, which was signed last month by Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo, the government will pay the American firm a whopping US$500 000 a year for its services.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

43 mins ago | 79 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

44 mins ago | 154 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

1 hr ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

1 hr ago | 415 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

1 hr ago | 493 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

1 hr ago | 285 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

1 hr ago | 209 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

1 hr ago | 207 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

1 hr ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 846 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

4 hrs ago | 6656 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 1679 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

6 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

6 hrs ago | 5900 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

7 hrs ago | 3356 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

7 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

8 hrs ago | 10538 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

9 hrs ago | 5438 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

9 hrs ago | 4651 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

9 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

9 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 17203 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

10 hrs ago | 1417 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

10 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

10 hrs ago | 2298 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

10 hrs ago | 3766 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

10 hrs ago | 508 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

10 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

10 hrs ago | 797 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

10 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

10 hrs ago | 649 Views

Top DJ found dead

10 hrs ago | 2070 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

10 hrs ago | 353 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

10 hrs ago | 1382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days