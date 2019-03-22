Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

A former Government official today shot and killed two people—his wife and brother-in-law— at their Gletwyn home in Harare, following a prolonged marital dispute.The man, Petros Pomborokani (50) a former Ministry of Health and Child Care official has since gone into hiding.He shot his wife Olivia Zenda (42) and brother-in-law Robert Zenda (49) in front of his three children, mother-in-law, a relative and a housemaid, with a CZ pistol at around 7am.The matter is being handled by CID Homicide.More to follow . . .