Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A former Government official today shot and killed two people—his wife and brother-in-law— at their Gletwyn home in Harare, following a prolonged marital dispute.

The man, Petros Pomborokani (50) a former Ministry of Health and Child Care official has since gone into hiding.

He shot his wife Olivia Zenda (42) and brother-in-law Robert Zenda (49) in front of his three children, mother-in-law, a relative and a housemaid, with a CZ pistol at around 7am.

The matter is being handled by CID Homicide.

More to follow . . .


Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

13 mins ago | 22 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

46 mins ago | 86 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

47 mins ago | 177 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

1 hr ago | 446 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

1 hr ago | 252 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

1 hr ago | 298 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 136 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

1 hr ago | 216 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

1 hr ago | 214 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

3 hrs ago | 956 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 849 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

5 hrs ago | 6703 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 1684 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

6 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

6 hrs ago | 5921 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

7 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

7 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

8 hrs ago | 10566 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

9 hrs ago | 5448 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

9 hrs ago | 4655 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

10 hrs ago | 2500 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

10 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 17257 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

10 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

10 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

10 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

10 hrs ago | 3774 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

10 hrs ago | 508 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

10 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

10 hrs ago | 799 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

10 hrs ago | 584 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

10 hrs ago | 649 Views

Top DJ found dead

10 hrs ago | 2074 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

10 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

10 hrs ago | 354 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

10 hrs ago | 1383 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days