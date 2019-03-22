Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parents, teachers and residents of Bulawayo have urged parliamentarians to make a move and repeal an Education Amendment Bill which specifically does not permit children to be beaten saying this will lead to juvenile delinquency.According to the Education Amendment Bill published in the Government Gazette on 15 February clause 15 subsection 68 stipulates that, "under no circumstance is a teacher allowed to beat a child" which clearly outlaws corporal punishment administered in schools instead challenging schools to draw up a disciplinary policy.This section of the bill which is yet to be discussed in Parliament has already moved residents, guardians and teachers into motion saying that parliamentarians should not consider outlawing corporal punishment as it was a necessary method for raising children into responsible citizens.Corporal punishment has become a thorny issue in our present day society with proponents of the technique highlighting that it is a tried and tested efficient method of reprimanding an errant child while opponents highlight that it infringes fundamental basic human rights.The development comes at a time when a 51 year old female teacher was sentenced to an effective 12 months in prison after assaulting a five year old by pushing and shoving her head against a sharp corner in a classroom at Amaveni Primary School in Kwekwe.Speaking to reporters, a member of Parliamentary Legal Committee who is also a Member of Parliament for Nkulumane constituency Advocate Kucaca Phulu said even though the bill was in motion it was necessary to observe the dictates of the constitution pertaining to the subject."Spare a Rod, Spoil a Child" is the motto that has governed how Africans raise their offsprings.It is yet to be seen whether the Education Amendment Bill will be enacted into law.