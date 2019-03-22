Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
Parents, teachers and residents of Bulawayo have urged parliamentarians to make a move and repeal an Education Amendment Bill which specifically does not permit children to be beaten saying this will lead to juvenile delinquency.

According to the Education Amendment Bill published in the Government Gazette on 15 February clause 15 subsection 68 stipulates that, "under no circumstance is a teacher allowed to beat a child" which clearly outlaws corporal punishment administered in schools instead challenging schools to draw up a disciplinary policy.

This section of the bill which is yet to be discussed in Parliament has already moved residents, guardians and teachers into motion saying that parliamentarians should not consider outlawing corporal punishment as it was a necessary method for raising children into responsible citizens.

Corporal punishment has become a thorny issue in our present day society with proponents of the technique highlighting that it is a tried and tested efficient method of reprimanding an errant child while opponents highlight that it infringes fundamental basic human rights.

The  development comes at a time when a 51 year old female teacher was sentenced to an effective 12 months in prison after assaulting  a five year old by pushing and shoving her head against a sharp corner in a classroom at Amaveni Primary School in Kwekwe.

Speaking to reporters, a member of Parliamentary Legal Committee who is also a Member of Parliament for Nkulumane constituency Advocate Kucaca Phulu said even though the bill was in motion it was necessary to observe the dictates of the constitution pertaining to the subject.

"Spare a Rod, Spoil a Child" is the motto that has governed how Africans raise their offsprings.

It is yet to be seen whether the Education Amendment Bill will be enacted into law.



Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

29 mins ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

30 mins ago | 112 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

32 mins ago | 70 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

35 mins ago | 129 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

36 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

37 mins ago | 40 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

38 mins ago | 97 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

42 mins ago | 72 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

46 mins ago | 84 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

47 mins ago | 92 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

48 mins ago | 38 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

48 mins ago | 46 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

49 mins ago | 42 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

49 mins ago | 43 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

50 mins ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

51 mins ago | 86 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

53 mins ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

54 mins ago | 56 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

54 mins ago | 94 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

2 hrs ago | 833 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

4 hrs ago | 813 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

4 hrs ago | 5848 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

5 hrs ago | 1569 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

5 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

5 hrs ago | 5565 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

6 hrs ago | 3259 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

7 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

7 hrs ago | 10153 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

8 hrs ago | 5287 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

9 hrs ago | 4576 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

9 hrs ago | 2459 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

9 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 16543 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

9 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

9 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

9 hrs ago | 3686 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

9 hrs ago | 499 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

9 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

9 hrs ago | 771 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

9 hrs ago | 139 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

9 hrs ago | 570 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

9 hrs ago | 639 Views

Top DJ found dead

9 hrs ago | 2038 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

9 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

9 hrs ago | 751 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days