PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 min ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa had to cut short his diplomatic stay in Botswana to attend the burial of Former Minister of Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Dr Tapiwa Mashakada's father who was laid to rest in Masvingo on Wednesday.

Posting on Facebook Chamisa said, "Laying to rest Hon, Dr Tapiwa Mashakada's father in Machitenda area. Had to come back from Botswana in time for the burial today. Dr Mashakada is a senior leader in the party. We comfort the Mashakada family during this difficult time. R.I.P. Sekuru Mashakada."

Chamisa was mobbed by residents of Masvingo who want to get a glimpse of him when he entered an OK supermarket in the Central Business District.


"You guys have too much love. Thank you. I felt so encouraged to see the whole town literally packed in that OK shop in just a few minutes."Chamisa said.






Source - Byo24News

