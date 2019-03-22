Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The government has released another RTGS$50 million towards the resuscitation of infrastructure and humanitarian assistance to victims of Cyclone Idai.This brings to RTGS$100 million the money the government has availed following last week's cyclone last week.The revelations were made during today's post Cabinet briefing by ministers in Harare today.Chairperson of the Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management Committee, July Moyo gave a comprehensive update report on the cyclone disaster response.He dismissed allegations that the distribution of goods to the victims is being politicisedThe Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that other issues discussed by cabinet relate to the progress made on the de-mergers of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) where Silo Food Industries will begin operations under its new status on April 1, 2019.Other cabinet deliberations included the approval of the principles of the amendments to the Labour Act as well as the approval of proposed de-siltation and river bed mining.