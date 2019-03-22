Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

by Staff Reporter
17 secs ago | Views
The government has released another RTGS$50 million towards the resuscitation of infrastructure and humanitarian assistance to victims of Cyclone Idai.

This brings to RTGS$100 million the money the government has availed following last week's cyclone last week.

The revelations were made during today's post Cabinet briefing by ministers in Harare today.

Chairperson of the Emergency Preparedness and Disaster Management Committee, July Moyo gave a comprehensive update report on the cyclone disaster response.

He dismissed allegations that the distribution of goods to the victims is being politicised

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa revealed that other issues discussed by cabinet relate to the progress made on the de-mergers of the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) where Silo Food Industries will begin operations under its new status on April 1, 2019.

Other cabinet deliberations included the approval of the principles of the amendments to the Labour Act as well as the approval of proposed de-siltation and river bed mining.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

56 mins ago | 512 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

3 hrs ago | 3401 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

3 hrs ago | 1249 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

3 hrs ago | 2006 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

4 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

4 hrs ago | 2877 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

4 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

4 hrs ago | 2432 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

4 hrs ago | 1168 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

4 hrs ago | 471 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

4 hrs ago | 456 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

5 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

7 hrs ago | 8521 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

8 hrs ago | 1910 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

8 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

8 hrs ago | 6953 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

10 hrs ago | 3585 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

10 hrs ago | 2377 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

11 hrs ago | 11899 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

12 hrs ago | 5919 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

12 hrs ago | 4912 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

12 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 19896 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

12 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

12 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

12 hrs ago | 2425 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

12 hrs ago | 4132 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

12 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

12 hrs ago | 876 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

12 hrs ago | 622 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

12 hrs ago | 678 Views

Top DJ found dead

12 hrs ago | 2176 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

12 hrs ago | 602 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days