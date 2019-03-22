News / National
Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe
The Swedish embassy in Zimbabwe has announced that it has availed $600 000 towards relief efforts in the Manicaland Province which was badly hit by Cyclone Idai.
The fund comes barely a week after the European Commission released EUR 3.5 million for emergency aid shared among Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.
Announcing the aid Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Sofia Calltorp said, "Swedish embassy will provide additional 600 000 USD to humanitarian relief efforts following #CycloneIdai and acute food insecurity in Zimbabwe. Independent needs assessments done by UN Zimbabwe and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will ensure impartial distribution in line with core humanitarian principles."
On Wednesday the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe toured the Chimanimani area where they distributed food aid and assessed the situation to ascertain further needs.
Source - Byo24News