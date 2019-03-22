Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
38 secs ago | Views
The Swedish embassy in Zimbabwe has announced that it has availed $600 000 towards relief efforts in the Manicaland Province which was badly hit by Cyclone Idai.

The fund comes barely a week after the European Commission released EUR 3.5 million for emergency aid shared among Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Announcing the aid Swedish Ambassador to Zimbabwe Sofia Calltorp said, "Swedish embassy will provide additional 600 000 USD to humanitarian relief efforts following #CycloneIdai and acute food insecurity in Zimbabwe. Independent needs assessments done by UN Zimbabwe and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies will ensure impartial distribution in line with core humanitarian principles."

On Wednesday the European Union Delegation to Zimbabwe toured the Chimanimani area where they distributed food aid and assessed the situation to ascertain further needs.
 


Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

1 hr ago | 584 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

3 hrs ago | 3518 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

3 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

3 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

4 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

4 hrs ago | 2953 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

4 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

4 hrs ago | 2453 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

4 hrs ago | 1185 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

4 hrs ago | 480 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

4 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

4 hrs ago | 465 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

7 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

7 hrs ago | 8579 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

8 hrs ago | 1915 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

8 hrs ago | 1756 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

9 hrs ago | 6977 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

10 hrs ago | 3590 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

10 hrs ago | 2378 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

11 hrs ago | 11931 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

12 hrs ago | 5934 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

12 hrs ago | 4919 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

12 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

12 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 19973 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

12 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

12 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

12 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims he has evidence Mnangagwa lost 2018 election

12 hrs ago | 4139 Views

Chivayo seeks consolidation of contract with ZPC

12 hrs ago | 547 Views

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

12 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

12 hrs ago | 877 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 146 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

13 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

13 hrs ago | 678 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days