Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

by Mandla Ndlovu

The Federal Chairperson of South Africa's opposition party Democratic Alliance and Former Executive Mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality Athol Trollip says he is appalled by the dilapidated border fence between Zimbabwe and South Africa.Trollip says he spent two days monitoring activities around the fence.Said Trollip, "Can anyone believe that this is our border fence with Zimbabwe? I haven't seen one SANDF soldier or a SAPS Police officer in uniform in two days! This free for all is simply outrageous. There is clearly no national pride or care from our so called government. It's time for the change."When asked why he spent two days there Trollip said, "I was doing oversight and campaigning for a change of government. There is no border control. This means we have no way of documenting who comes and goes across our borders."Recent statements by members of the Democratic Alliance and President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa against foreigners have sparked isolated incidents of xenophobia in Durban and Mpumalanga.