Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
EMPLOYERS have been advised to take advantage of President Mnangagwa's keenness to engage and ensure regular meetings with Government to influence policy and drive economic prosperity, a labour expert has said.

Mr George Makings, a veteran labour law analyst, told delegates during the Employers' Confederation of Zimbabwe (Emcoz) 2019 human resources indaba in Kariba last week that dialogue should come first if economic growth was to be achieved. He said several issues including improving investor confidence, fighting corruption and amendments to the Labour Act, require constant dialogue between Government and employers to be fulfilled.

Mr Makings said President Mnangagwa's "listening" Government should be approached with possible solutions to challenges they confront, something that could not happen during former President Robert Mugabe's terms.

"One of things that I think were difficult when Mugabe was there, was to get anything he didn't like to be done. But I get the impression that (President) Mnangagwa is open for dialogue.  "So this is the time we should get them to understand that we are stakeholders," said Mr Makings.  

He said if Government and employers engage, economic turnaround would be achieved in a short space of time given that the country has "strong infrastructure, we have an educated population that is keen to work", compared with some other African countries.

"Dialogue is critical in building the confidence we need to move the economy. Without confidence we are not going to get the investors that we need for the economy to grow," said Mr Makings. "I think we really need to try to get the message across that the time for talking is over, from the point of view of the politics, we need to start seeing proactive action arising out of the process.

"I think that the Finance Minister (Professor Mthuli Ncube) is trying to do that and any support that he can get obviously is good and promising for the economy as a whole."

He said key among issues to be discussed include respect for rule of law, whereby anyone caught on the wrong side of the law, is held to account, especially big-wigs that have been accused of abusing their authority from time to time. Mr Makings said the country has a "well-structured legal system", whose wheels should be allowed to roll and crush corruption in society.

"We need to be in a situation where those in authority who abuse their positions of authority should be brought to book. You can't get an investor into a country where you have to pay a bribe to invest," he said.

"We want to see the ease of doing business being addressed and I think the Minister of Finance (Prof Ncube) talks about that on a regular basis and he is talking about getting us into a position where when it comes to investing in the country, that investment can be approved in a matter of hours rather than months or even years (as was happening)," said Mr Makings.

He said it was crucial for employers to push for the improvement in the ease of doing business environment as businesspeople invariably become "party to a new investment".  

"If you want an investment to come in, if you want people to invest in your business; clearly, we need to have systems that allow them to do that, readily, rather than what we have," said Mr Makings.

Emcoz was called upon to start pushing for amendments to the Labour Act of 2015, particularly where it speaks to compensating a staffer that would have been fired for stealing. Initially, the amendments were expected to be done early 2018, but not much movement has been noted.

Said Mr Makings: "There are some critical elements in the Labour Act that we need to amend. I have no doubt in my mind that there is no-one who can say the majority of the Labour Act is bad, it's not, but there are parts of it that can be addressed."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

6 secs ago | 0 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

7 mins ago | 8 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

2 hrs ago | 1159 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 686 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

4 hrs ago | 2482 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

6 hrs ago | 5885 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

7 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

7 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

7 hrs ago | 4037 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

7 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

7 hrs ago | 2895 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

7 hrs ago | 489 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

7 hrs ago | 384 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

7 hrs ago | 1542 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

7 hrs ago | 426 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

7 hrs ago | 592 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

7 hrs ago | 178 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

7 hrs ago | 289 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

7 hrs ago | 201 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

7 hrs ago | 369 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

7 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

7 hrs ago | 308 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

9 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

10 hrs ago | 921 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

10 hrs ago | 9890 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

11 hrs ago | 2023 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

11 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

12 hrs ago | 7578 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

13 hrs ago | 3739 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

13 hrs ago | 2428 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

14 hrs ago | 12625 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

15 hrs ago | 6223 Views

Zimbabwe's runaway prices good for malayitsha business

15 hrs ago | 5060 Views

'Zimbabwe invented State Capture and SA refined it,' says Tendai Biti

15 hrs ago | 2678 Views

Zimbabwe the way forward

15 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mnangagwa pleads with Chamisa

15 hrs ago | 21782 Views

Zapu fights for seized properties

15 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Poll and riot deaths ruined Mnangagwa efforts

15 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Zanu PF looting of Idai aid evil

16 hrs ago | 2511 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days