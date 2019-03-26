Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inyanga lures cop to bush and stabs him to death

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
AN inyanga from Gokwe who allegedly lured a police officer to a bush where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed him with a knife and dumped the body has lost his application for bail pending trial.

Pardon Nzanga (31) of Siyamuzula village under Chief Siyamuchembo in Gokwe was implicated in the case of Constable Edmond Sibanda who was stationed at Tsholotsho Police Station who was reported missing and was later found dead.

Upon his arrest, Nzanga was found in possession of the missing police officer's car and other belongings.

More to follow...

Source - chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days