Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
A FORM Three pupil from Esigodini has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to turn up in court for allegedly raping two school girls on separate occasions while they were on their way from school.

The 16-year-old who cannot be named for ethical reasons was expected to appear yesterday before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira facing two counts of rape. Mr Dzira issued a warrant of arrest against him.

According to the State, the teenager raped the first juvenile while she was a Grade Three pupil in October last year and raped his second victim who was in Grade Two the following month.  

"On a date unknown but in October last year the complainant was about to leave school when she met the accused person in the school yard.  

"He called her and asked where she stayed and the complainant told him. The teenager offered to accompany the juvenile home as he stayed in a neighbouring village and she agreed. When they reached a bushy area the accused person went inside the bush and told the complainant to follow him," reads court papers.  

The accused person allegedly ordered the complainant to remove her clothes and he raped her and left her at the crime scene.

The matter came to light on January 29 when the complainant met the accused person while in the company of her brother and she greeted him. The complainant's brother inquired from his young sister how she came to know the accused person and she revealed that he had raped her. The complainant's brother told their grandmother and the matter was reported to the police.  

On November 30 last year at around 12 noon, the second complainant who was in Grade Two was on her way from school with her friends when they passed by a borehole drinking water. The accused person allegedly arrived at the same borehole and called her to where he was standing.

"He then ordered her to follow him and she complied. The teenager led the complainant into a bush where he raped her and threatened to assault her if she reported the matter to anyone. When the complainant got home she told her grandmother what had transpired resulting in the arrest of the accused person," according to the State.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Inyanga lures cop to bush and stabs him to death

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Call for Zimbabwe banks to embrace digital technologies

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

9 mins ago | 11 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

11 mins ago | 7 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

17 mins ago | 12 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

3 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

4 hrs ago | 2510 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

6 hrs ago | 5925 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

7 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

7 hrs ago | 2530 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

7 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

7 hrs ago | 4058 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

7 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

7 hrs ago | 2904 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwean mobile network operators, Potraz on collision course over pricing

7 hrs ago | 386 Views

Anti Zanu-PF figures targeted for Zimbabwe 'political dialogue'

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

European Union says it won't give up on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 268 Views

1 August Killings: 30 accused persons released

8 hrs ago | 429 Views

Musona can surpass Peter Ndlovu's scoring record

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

Gokwe North district receives piped water, flush toilets

8 hrs ago | 179 Views

Fierce battle for Bulawayo council seat

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mnangagwa, CSOs meeting divides Matabeleland

8 hrs ago | 202 Views

Prophet Magaya tax case kicks off

8 hrs ago | 158 Views

Govt compensates brutality victim

8 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa's govt is wary of Chamisa's mass protests

8 hrs ago | 405 Views

Looters caught on camera jailed

8 hrs ago | 546 Views

Mnangagwa set to resume rallies

8 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zapu's seized properties now officially belong to Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 310 Views

Cyclone Idai victims remain trapped under rocks

9 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Cyclone Idai: Of donations and the bane of sanctions

10 hrs ago | 922 Views

Mawarire calls for closure of SADC borders against SA

11 hrs ago | 9917 Views

Energy Mutodi defends Mnangagwa's expensive trips

11 hrs ago | 2028 Views

'EU insincere on re-engaging Zim'

12 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Latest on Vic. Falls Pick n Pay saga

12 hrs ago | 7589 Views

Violence threatens MDC Congress

13 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Ramaphosa admits corruption-accused Bosasa paid him R2m

13 hrs ago | 2429 Views

Apostle Chiwenga resurfaces...strikes at Mnangagwa again

14 hrs ago | 12635 Views

Full list of Mnangagwa's expensive trips

15 hrs ago | 6229 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days