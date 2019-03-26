Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FORM Three pupil from Esigodini has been issued with a warrant of arrest after he failed to turn up in court for allegedly raping two school girls on separate occasions while they were on their way from school.The 16-year-old who cannot be named for ethical reasons was expected to appear yesterday before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira facing two counts of rape. Mr Dzira issued a warrant of arrest against him.According to the State, the teenager raped the first juvenile while she was a Grade Three pupil in October last year and raped his second victim who was in Grade Two the following month."On a date unknown but in October last year the complainant was about to leave school when she met the accused person in the school yard."He called her and asked where she stayed and the complainant told him. The teenager offered to accompany the juvenile home as he stayed in a neighbouring village and she agreed. When they reached a bushy area the accused person went inside the bush and told the complainant to follow him," reads court papers.The accused person allegedly ordered the complainant to remove her clothes and he raped her and left her at the crime scene.The matter came to light on January 29 when the complainant met the accused person while in the company of her brother and she greeted him. The complainant's brother inquired from his young sister how she came to know the accused person and she revealed that he had raped her. The complainant's brother told their grandmother and the matter was reported to the police.On November 30 last year at around 12 noon, the second complainant who was in Grade Two was on her way from school with her friends when they passed by a borehole drinking water. The accused person allegedly arrived at the same borehole and called her to where he was standing."He then ordered her to follow him and she complied. The teenager led the complainant into a bush where he raped her and threatened to assault her if she reported the matter to anyone. When the complainant got home she told her grandmother what had transpired resulting in the arrest of the accused person," according to the State.