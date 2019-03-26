Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

News / National

by Staff reporter

All roads lead to Andy Miller Hall tomorrow where Selmor Mtukudzi will test her capacity in a mission to fill the gap that her late father Oliver Mtukudzi left.Many people have been talking about the show and exhibiting their hope in the diva's capability to make a mark following the support she got from former Black Spirits members.Selmor is going into the battle to succeed her father with a team of backing singers and instrumentalists that know about Tuku's stage secrets.Talk about Picky Kasamba, Never Mpofu, Strovas Shadaya and Mono Mukundu.All these musicians worked with the late Tuku for a long time and know how he pulled his strings to make wonders in many parts of the world. Selmor also worked with her father for a good time to learn a few tricks and the combination should be a recipe for success. All the members are willing to go and Selmor is prepared to make a big statement.That statement will be made tomorrow at Andy Millar Hall where the tribute concert for Tuku takes place. Selmor will not be alone in the mission to honour her late father.She will have the support of many other local musicians that include Jah Signal, Steve Makoni, Sulumani Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Sasha and South Africa-based Zimbabwean singer Jah Seed.Also roped into the equation is young singer Jah Master who made a mark on social media with a video titled "Takasangana Mutown". The song has gone viral and the St Mary's based musician has promised fireworks."I am happy to be sharing the stage with great artistes like Selmor Mtukudzi, Andy Muridzo and Sulumani Chimbetu. This is a great opportunity for me and again my first stage performance after my video went viral. I am going to perform that song and will be wearing the same regalia that made me famous," he said.Speaking at a press brief and lunch with the media held at Barcelos Flame Grilled Chicken at Joina City, Selmor said all is set for the show."I am more than ready and this is my time to represent my father and prove to the world that his music will not die. I am so excited and also want to thank partners and stakeholders who have come on board for this concert," she said."Let us come in our numbers so as to celebrate the legacy that was left by my father. It has been difficult for me to get recognition in the music world considering that I am a woman and I am very happy that now I am getting support."I will do my best though it will be difficult to replace him as he was a giant in the music industry but his music legacy will live forever," she said.Show promoter Josh Hozheri of 105 Promotions said the show has a mixture of seasoned, renowned and upcoming musicians."This is one of the biggest shows in line to promote the girl child. I am happy with what I have seen so far at the rehearsals. We have added upcoming musicians so that they will also not only market themselves but to learn one or two things from the seasoned musicians we have like Steve Makoni and Sulumani Chimbetu, among others," he said.