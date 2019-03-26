Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CAAZ boss denied bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) chief executive Mr David Chawota yesterday appeared in court on fresh charges of criminal abuse of office after he allegedly awarded a tender amounting to 27 900 000 euros to a Spanish company for the procurement of the country's airspace management systems.

This was despite the fact that the Supreme Court had nullified a previous award to the same company.

Prosecutor Mr Zivanai Macharaga opposed bail. The court heard from State witness Superintendent Lawrence Mashawi that Chawota was was abusing his bail conditions in a different matter.

It was alleged he was interfering with witnesses and police were finding it difficult to get information from CAAZ as management was scared of him.

"He once caused the dismissal of some senior employees in 2016 after they disclosed information to police officers who had picked him up," said Supt Mashawi.

He alleged that Chawota forced employees to sign short-term contracts so that he could control them.

"Two weeks ago we discovered that Chawota had called individual executives in his office and ordered them not to release any information or documents and that he threatened that failure to do that will result in them suffering the consequences," said Supt Mashawi.

He said the amount involved and the strength of the State's case might induce Chawota to flee. Harare magistrate Mrs Rumbidzai Mugwagwa deferred the matter to today for bail ruling.

It is alleged that sometime in May 2013, Chawota initiated a tender process for the air traffic control system. The tenders were for the supply, delivery and installation of air traffic control, Radar Surveillance System; supply, delivery and installation of navigation aid system; supply and delivery of air traffic control communications systems and the supply and delivery of air traffic control training simulator.

One of the bidders  the Radar Surveillance Systems, SELEX Es, challenged the award to Indra Sustemas resulting in its cancellation by the Supreme Court in January 2016. Chawota allegedly requested the direct appointment of Indra Sistemas of Spain to implement the country's airspace management systems .

The court heard that on July 27, 2016 Chawota implored the CAAZ board to engage Indra Sistemas which had failed to meet minimum mandatory requirements in the previous bid.

In compliance with the Supreme Court ruling for a fresh tender, the board resolved that a thorough and diligent technical search for companies that develop the systems be conducted and a tender be urgently floated. It is alleged Chawota secretly engaged Indra.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

16 mins ago | 15 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

16 mins ago | 12 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

18 mins ago | 9 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

18 mins ago | 18 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

19 mins ago | 14 Views

Bosso ready for new season

21 mins ago | 11 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

22 mins ago | 12 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

24 mins ago | 19 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

25 mins ago | 9 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

26 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

28 mins ago | 12 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

29 mins ago | 16 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

57 mins ago | 30 Views

Bosso trio cleared

57 mins ago | 20 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

1 hr ago | 38 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

1 hr ago | 65 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

5 hrs ago | 774 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

6 hrs ago | 2684 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

7 hrs ago | 6081 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

8 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

8 hrs ago | 2552 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

8 hrs ago | 2292 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

8 hrs ago | 4197 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

8 hrs ago | 1932 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

9 hrs ago | 2946 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

9 hrs ago | 498 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days