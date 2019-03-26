Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Warriors win over Congo in the AFCON qualifying decider on Sunday has shaken the Red Devils' camp with their captain, Prince Oniangue, and his deputy Delvin N'Dinga, announcing their retirement from international football.When the Red Devils, who lost 0-2 to the Warriors on Sunday, arrived in Brazzaville on Monday night, they were welcomed by widespread anger at home.According to the Congolese media organisation, Agence d'Information d'Afrique Centrale, Oniangue and N'Dinga have decided to concentrate on club football after serving their nation for the past decade."The first consequences of the elimination of the Red Devils in Harare, Sunday, were quick - Prince Oniangue and Delvin Ndinga, respectively captain and vice-captain of the team, announced they were retiring from international football."The two midfielders turned the last page of a book they had written together; (they were) introduced in the national team by (former coach) Ivica Todorov in 2008, five months apart,'' read the report.N'Dinga (31), who turns out for Turkish top-flight side Sivasspor, played the full game against the Warriors on Sunday. He has played for Auxerre and Monaco in France and Lokomotiv Moscow of Russia. Oniangue (30), who plays for French Ligue 1 side Caen, could not last the distance against Zimbabwe and was substituted at the restart.Their Brazilian coach Valdo Filho is also under fire after failing in the mandate to help the team qualify for AFCON. Congolese Football Federation president Jean Guy Blaise Mayolas, who travelled to Harare with the team last week, was hurt by the defeat."The law of sport is here, luck has not been with us, but there is also this side that you have to try to see."We're going to sit down and talk about it. But if the CAF doesn't organise the next qualifiers before the end of this year, we will have all the time to redo this team."Today, we regret to have lost points at our home games, there are still lessons to take for the next competitions," said Mayolas.