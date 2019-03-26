Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has banned political parties from any interference with the distribution of food and other forms of aid to Cyclone Idai survivors in parts of Manicaland.

Responding to questions from senators in the upper house Tuesday, Local Government Minister July Moyo said the catastrophe which killed nearly 179 people with hundreds still missing requires all Zimbabweans to work together.

"In that, anybody who has transport system and going to that area, should surely carry something.

"Unfortunately, if people end up carrying something with a car written Zanu-PF, then it becomes grabbing," he said.

The ban comes after an outcry by villagers that ruling Zanu-PF Chimanimani West MP, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, party councillors and youths were distributing food items on partisan lines at the expense of the rest.

Minister Moyo said with immediate effect, no political party activists were going to distribute food items, water and medicines, among the forms of aid, as some of those entrusted to do the job had bad intentions.

"I assure that we do not allow any political interference in the distribution of food; but we have Chimanimani East MP Joshua Sacco who has shown great leadership qualities even if he is a member of a political party. No one has done what this member has done.

"Now we have concluded that from now onwards, nobody takes any food even if we are under pressure. Let us not go beyond what has happened…"

Moyo added, "It might have happened, but we have given instructions that no one gets any food when they are identifying themselves as a political party. Unfortunately, the cars they were using were of a political party."

Media reports were awash with the news of food grabbing by persons moving in Zanu-PF branded vehicles over the weekend, eliciting complaints from the public which felt President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party was riding on the plight of Cyclone victims to score cheap political points.

The minister admitted that some of the donations might have been taken by vehicles with Zanu-PF logos.

He said this was unacceptable.

According to the Zanu-PF official, government will now be liaising with Civil Protection Unit (CPU), police, army and UN agencies and other reputable organisations or companies to make sure that all donations go to the deserving people.

Cyclone Idai caused by intense tropical storms killed more than 179 people while 329 others are still missing with almost 7 000 families left homeless.

The death toll is expected to rise as more bodies are still buried in mud and rubble.

The catastrophe galvanised a local and international effort to donate tonnes of material aid to the victims.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

46 mins ago | 97 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

46 mins ago | 39 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

47 mins ago | 38 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

48 mins ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

49 mins ago | 44 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

49 mins ago | 27 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

50 mins ago | 28 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

51 mins ago | 41 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

52 mins ago | 31 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

52 mins ago | 38 Views

Bosso ready for new season

53 mins ago | 19 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

54 mins ago | 35 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

55 mins ago | 23 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

56 mins ago | 43 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

57 mins ago | 14 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

59 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

1 hr ago | 16 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Bosso trio cleared

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 754 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

6 hrs ago | 2730 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

8 hrs ago | 6149 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

9 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

9 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

9 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

9 hrs ago | 4267 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

9 hrs ago | 1937 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

9 hrs ago | 2954 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

9 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days