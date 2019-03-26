Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Kwekwe City Council has started rolling out prepaid water meters throughout the city, effectively becoming the first local authority in the Midlands Province to introduce the system.

Kwekwe city council installed about 300 prepaid water meters around the city as a pilot project last year and is still monitoring the performance and effectiveness of the new system.

In an interview, Kwekwe deputy mayor, Councillor Shadreck Tobaiwa, said the city officials gave the local authority the nod to go ahead with the implementation of the new system and officials were on the ground installing the meters.

"The prepaid water system has been a test phase since last year and we are now rolling out the system after we found that it is reliable and effective," he said.

Kwekwe City Director of Works Engineer John Mhike recently told this publication that they installed three types of prepaid water meters.

"We have been testing the meters because we want to choose the best in terms of technical performance and linkage with our finance department," he said.

Clr Tobaiwa said the development was set to help the local authority to improve on its revenue collections. Kwekwe City council is owed more than $100 million in unpaid rates by the residents.

Meanwhile, residents interviewed said they welcome the development as it will help them to pay for the water they have actually consumed.

"Previously water charges were based on estimates but this will help us pay for what we will have consumed," said Mrs Sharon Dongo of Mbizo 16.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

53 mins ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

53 mins ago | 46 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

54 mins ago | 45 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

55 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

56 mins ago | 51 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

56 mins ago | 30 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

57 mins ago | 34 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

58 mins ago | 43 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

59 mins ago | 37 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso ready for new season

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

1 hr ago | 49 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 28 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bosso trio cleared

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

6 hrs ago | 2742 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

8 hrs ago | 6158 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

9 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

9 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

9 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

9 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

9 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

9 hrs ago | 2957 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

9 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days