Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an appeal by a fired married teacher from Bubi district who was challenging a decision by his employer to discharge him for having an affair with a pupil.

Mxolisi Mhlanga, a former teacher at Majiji High School in Matabeleland North, proposed love to a then 20-year-old pupil in 2012 and had sex with her many times in the school's storeroom, in the bush and near a river in Bubi.

Mhlanga was brought before a disciplinary committee for misconduct and violating a section of the Public Service Regulations of 2000.

He was found guilty of improper association with the pupil and subsequently discharged from the civil service.

Mhlanga then approached the Labour Court in Bulawayo challenging his dismissal and Justice Mercy Moya-Matshanga upheld the decision of the disciplinary committee.

Aggrieved by Justice Moya-Matshanga's decision, Mhlanga then filed an appeal at the Supreme Court seeking an order setting aside the determination of the Labour Court, citing the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as a respondent.

Acting judge of appeal Justice Nokuthula Moyo, who was sitting with Supreme Court Judges Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza and Justice Lavender Makoni on circuit in Bulawayo, dismissed the appeal, saying it lacked merit.

"There is no basis established upon which this court can interfere with the decision of the Labour Court. The appeal lacks merit and accordingly, it is ordered that the appeal be and hereby dismissed with costs," ruled Justice Moyo.

In his grounds of appeal, Mhlanga, who was a self-actor, argued that the Labour Court erred by accepting the former pupil's evidence, who was the complainant.

Mhlanga alleged that the young woman was bribed by the chairperson of the school's disciplinary committee to give falsified evidence against him.

"The court a quo made an error and did not explain why they chose to listen to the story of the complainant who was a pupil. The court had no evidence that showed that there was real improper association with the complainant," he said.

Mhlanga said the Labour Court overlooked the foul play by the school head whom he accused of destroying the evidence of one of the key witnesses.

Lawyers from the Civil Division in the Attorney General's Office, who represented the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, argued that Mhlanga's defence was weak as he failed to cross examine the witnesses.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

48 mins ago | 103 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

49 mins ago | 41 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

50 mins ago | 43 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

51 mins ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

52 mins ago | 46 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

52 mins ago | 27 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

53 mins ago | 31 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

54 mins ago | 42 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

55 mins ago | 39 Views

Bosso ready for new season

56 mins ago | 20 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

57 mins ago | 36 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

58 mins ago | 24 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

59 mins ago | 46 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 25 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bosso trio cleared

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

6 hrs ago | 2734 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

8 hrs ago | 6153 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

9 hrs ago | 1707 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

9 hrs ago | 2556 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

9 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

9 hrs ago | 4270 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

9 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

9 hrs ago | 2955 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

9 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days