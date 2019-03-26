Zifa still reconciling figures

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIFA have said they are still reconciling the figures related to the attendance and gross revenue realised from the AFCON qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.The match attracted one of the biggest crowds at the giant stadium as the Warriors dispatched the Red Devils 2-0 to progress to the 2019 Nations Cup finals.ZIFA had a trial run of their new e-ticketing system but the scanning of the tickets proved a challenge, given some gates at the 65-seater stadium are not operational, and some fans pushed their way into the ground.The association are saying, because they also sold tickets manually across all the 10 provinces, they will need more time to reconcile the figures."The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to express its gratitude to the thousands of supporters who thronged the giant National Sports Stadium to cheer the Warriors to victory against Congo and their subsequent qualification to the 2019 Egypt Total Africa Cup of Nations finals,'' a ZIFA statement said."The victory is historic and we are humbled by the full capacity attendance."We are also grateful to our partners and sponsors who through their benevolence contributed to the success of the match."Warriors, technical team, sponsors, ZIFA executive committee, ZIFA secretariat, Warriors supporters and various stakeholders surely worked hard for this game, and a victory on Sunday was just the icing on the cake. Thank you all. Together will achieve more."However, the Under-23 AFCON qualifying match against Mozambique played at the same venue two days later was poorly attended, giving rise to the debate that the match could have been scheduled at Barbourfields.