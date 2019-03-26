Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa still reconciling figures

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIFA have said they are still reconciling the figures related to the attendance and gross revenue realised from the AFCON qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match attracted one of the biggest crowds at the giant stadium as the Warriors dispatched the Red Devils 2-0 to progress to the 2019 Nations Cup finals.

ZIFA had a trial run of their new e-ticketing system but the scanning of the tickets proved a challenge, given some gates at the 65-seater stadium are not operational, and some fans pushed their way into the ground.

The association are saying, because they also sold tickets manually across all the 10 provinces, they will need more time to reconcile the figures.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association would like to express its gratitude to the thousands of supporters who thronged the giant National Sports Stadium to cheer the Warriors to victory against Congo and their subsequent qualification to the 2019 Egypt Total Africa Cup of Nations finals,'' a ZIFA statement said.

"The victory is historic and we are humbled by the full capacity attendance.

"We are also grateful to our partners and sponsors who through their benevolence contributed to the success of the match.

"Warriors, technical team, sponsors, ZIFA executive committee, ZIFA secretariat, Warriors supporters and various stakeholders surely worked hard for this game, and a victory on Sunday was just the icing on the cake. Thank you all. Together will achieve more."

However, the Under-23 AFCON qualifying match against Mozambique played at the same venue two days later was poorly attended, giving rise to the debate that the match could have been scheduled at Barbourfields.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

52 mins ago | 116 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

53 mins ago | 45 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

54 mins ago | 45 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

54 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

55 mins ago | 51 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

57 mins ago | 34 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

58 mins ago | 43 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

58 mins ago | 37 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

59 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso ready for new season

60 mins ago | 22 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

1 hr ago | 49 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 28 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bosso trio cleared

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

5 hrs ago | 780 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

6 hrs ago | 2741 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

8 hrs ago | 6157 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

9 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

9 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

9 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

9 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

9 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

9 hrs ago | 2957 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

9 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days