Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cholera complicates Cyclone Idai emergency in Mozambique

by Reuters.
1 hr ago | Views
The first cases of cholera have been reported in the cyclone-ravaged Mozambican city of Beira, complicating an already massive and complex emergency in the southern African country.

The announcement of five cases of the water-borne disease follows days of mounting fears that cholera and other diseases could break out in the squalid conditions in which tens of thousands have been living since Cyclone Idai struck on 14 March, killing at least 700 people across the region.

The first cases of the disease were confirmed in Munhava, one of the poorest areas of the hard-hit port city of Beira, the national director of medical assistance, Ussene Isse, told reporters. The city of roughly 500 000 people is still struggling to provide clean water and sanitation.

"We did the lab tests and can confirm that these five people tested positive for cholera," said Isse.  

"It will spread. When you have one case, you have to expect more cases in the community."

The World Health Organization is dispatching 900,000 doses of oral cholera vaccine to affected areas from a global stockpile. The shipment is expected to be sent later this week.

Cyclone Idai smashed into Mozambique at about midnight on 14 March before tearing through neighbouring Zimbabwe and Malawi, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and flooding an area of 3,000 sq km.

Cholera has been a major concern for cyclone survivors now living in crowded camps, schools, churches and any land exposed by the still-draining flood waters. The disease is spread by contaminated food and water and can kill quickly.

Last week, the Guardian visited a number of areas, both in the city itself and outside, where those who had fled the storm and subsequent flooding were surviving by collecting standing water from the floods, including from puddles in the city, for cooking and cleaning.

The huge extent of the flooding in the countryside is also feared to have contaminated wells, which villages rely on for clean drinking water.

The disclosure of the cholera outbreak follows a warning by the WHO of a "second disaster" if water-borne diseases like cholera spread in the devastated region.

Mozambique's president, Filipe Nyusi, was to address the nation yesterday afternoon about how his government is responding to the cyclone, which has killed more than 460 people in the country and left 1.8 million people in need of urgent help.


Source - Reuters.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

52 mins ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

53 mins ago | 45 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

53 mins ago | 45 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

54 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

55 mins ago | 50 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

57 mins ago | 34 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

57 mins ago | 43 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

58 mins ago | 37 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

58 mins ago | 41 Views

Bosso ready for new season

60 mins ago | 22 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

1 hr ago | 49 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

1 hr ago | 27 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bosso trio cleared

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 757 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 338 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

5 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

6 hrs ago | 2739 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

8 hrs ago | 6157 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

9 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

9 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

9 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

9 hrs ago | 4276 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

9 hrs ago | 1938 Views

Man guns down wife, brother-in-law

9 hrs ago | 2957 Views

'EU won't ignore Zimbabwe rights abuses'

9 hrs ago | 501 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days