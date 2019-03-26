School accommodates Idai-affected pupils

News / National

by Staff reporter

FIRST Class Academy in Mutare has offered to take in St Charles Lwanga High School pupils, who were affected by Cyclone Idai, to learn at the school until the end of this term.First Class Academy headmaster Mr Steven Chiwara said the school was prepared to support the learners with free education for the remaining two weeks."The school authority has offered learners whose schools have been closed because of the disaster, to join us until the end of term," he said. "We already have two learners who have joined us and they will sit for the end of term examinations with our own students."We extend the offer to all learners who are willing to join us to come through the Minister of State's office and we will gladly enrol them."Mr Chiwara said the offer was made to ensure that the learners are not left behind in terms of their studies, especially the examination classes who are preparing to sit for the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) exams in October this year."We believe the children need to continue attending classes so that they do not suffer in the long term," he said."We hope that their schools are going to be reconstructed very soon so that they return to their respective schools next term."First Class Academy pupils also donated various goods to the affected families in Chimanimani.