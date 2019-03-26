Latest News Editor's Choice


Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

by Staff reporter
MUSICIAN Tytan and his wife Olinda Chapel celebrated their first anniversary on Monday in style.

Born Njabulo Nkomo, Tytan, 29, and Olinda, 36, commemorated their 1st anniversary at a time they are eagerly waiting to welcome their first born baby to the world.

On his Instagram post, Tytan showed how grateful he was for the gift of love and how much he looked forward to more years with his wife Olinda.

"One Year Down….an eternity to go. I Love you," posted Tytan

Olinda also posted on her Instagram page scaring other men away from her as she is happy with Tytan


"Repeat after me . . . . Uyu mukadzi waNjabulo Nkomo kwete wangu," posted Olinda

On an Instagram post Tytan highlighted how important the month of March was given that it was the same month in which he fell in love with his wife Olinda and also the month where they await the coming of their unborn baby.

Present at the celebrations were Jusa Dementor and Tytan's producer Nashe Murembeni.

Source - hmetro

