Battered wife seeks protection

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman yesterday sought relief from the court claiming she is being battered for standing up against her husband's infidelities.Filda Mungwanya said she once left her co-owned matrimonial home after continuous attacks from Muchineripi Mandaza.Mungwanya applied for a peace order alleging that her husband was assaulting her publicly using dangerous weapons."I fear for my life around this man, he is physically assaulting me because I don't approve of his extra marital affair."We are customarily married but he is seeing this other woman and sometimes disappears for days informing me of his whereabouts."He attacks me with any weapon he finds next to him and I don't know what will happen to me next," claimed Mungwanya.She added:"The last time he assaulted me I sought refuge at my sisters' place and stayed there since September last year until January this year."When I returned in January I learnt that he had moved out with his mistress and had left someone at our matrimonial home."I want him to stop all the abuses towards me and embarrassing me in front of the neighbours."However, Mandaza had a different story to tell."I might not have problems with her being granted this application but she is the one who instigates most of the fights."We once all admitted to guilty when our matter reached the police and we were warned and cautioned," he told the court.He also claimed he moved out of the house to keep peace with the applicant."I am staying with my brother in Highfield to try and avoid quarrelling with my wife."She once took money from EcoCash wallet and I never recovered it, that's when all these problems started," he said.By Consent, Harare magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the peace order in Mungwanya's favour.He ordered the respondent not to physically assault and verbally insult the applicant or threaten to evict her from the house.