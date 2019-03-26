Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Battered wife seeks protection

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
A Harare woman yesterday sought relief from the court claiming she is being battered for standing up against her husband's infidelities.

Filda Mungwanya said she once left her co-owned matrimonial home after continuous attacks from Muchineripi Mandaza.

Mungwanya applied for a peace order alleging that her husband was assaulting her publicly using dangerous weapons.

"I fear for my life around this man, he is physically assaulting me because I don't approve of his extra marital affair.

"We are customarily married but he is seeing this other woman and sometimes disappears for days informing me of his whereabouts.

"He attacks me with any weapon he finds next to him and I don't know what will happen to me next," claimed Mungwanya.

She added:

"The last time he assaulted me I sought refuge at my sisters' place and stayed there since September last year until January this year.

"When I returned in January I learnt that he had moved out with his mistress and had left someone at our matrimonial home.

"I want him to stop all the abuses towards me and embarrassing me in front of the neighbours."

However, Mandaza had a different story to tell.

"I might not have problems with her being granted this application but she is the one who instigates most of the fights.

"We once all admitted to guilty when our matter reached the police and we were warned and cautioned," he told the court.

He also claimed he moved out of the house to keep peace with the applicant.

"I am staying with my brother in Highfield to try and avoid quarrelling with my wife.

"She once took money from EcoCash wallet and I never recovered it, that's when all these problems started," he said.

By Consent, Harare magistrate Noah Gwatidzo granted the peace order in Mungwanya's favour.

He ordered the respondent not to physically assault and verbally insult the applicant or threaten to evict her from the house.

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'No maintenance before DNA test'

27 secs ago | 0 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

50 secs ago | 0 Views

New Twist in NATPHARM boss trial

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Bosso ready for new season

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

3 mins ago | 0 Views

School accommodates Idai-affected pupils

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Cholera complicates Cyclone Idai emergency in Mozambique

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt releases $100m for Cyclone Idai

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

6 mins ago | 4 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zifa still reconciling figures

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Nust to identify cyclone victims

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

11 mins ago | 10 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

39 mins ago | 23 Views

Bosso trio cleared

39 mins ago | 13 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

43 mins ago | 26 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

44 mins ago | 32 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

44 mins ago | 19 Views

Call to monitor hospital drug stocks

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

45 mins ago | 19 Views

Exchange liberalisation right step: ICAZ

46 mins ago | 9 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

55 mins ago | 31 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

57 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

57 mins ago | 16 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

58 mins ago | 29 Views

Call for Zimbabwe banks to embrace digital technologies

59 mins ago | 18 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

1 hr ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

5 hrs ago | 2649 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

7 hrs ago | 6057 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

8 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

8 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

8 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

8 hrs ago | 4168 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

8 hrs ago | 1926 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days