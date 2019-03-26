'No maintenance before DNA test'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare man has refused to maintain a child which his ex-wife claims is his.Ashdorn Jonga argued at Harare Civil Court that he was not the father of the child as claimed by his ex, Kumbirayi Bvunzawabaya.He vowed not to pay maintenance until DNA tests are completed.He said when Bvunzawabaya realised that she was pregnant she told him that she aborted the child."When Kumbirayi was pregnant she told me that she wanted to abort the child and I told her that she could do what pleased her… someone came and threatened me saying he was the father to the unborn baby."I can't pay maintenance for the child now Your Worship. I want paternity tests first and I don't have money at the moment because I am being looked after by my younger brothers."I have three other children as well who are being looked after by my younger brothers since 2009," said Jonga.Bvunzawabaya said Jonga was a land owner."Jonga is lying that he doesn't go to work he is actually a chairperson for a co-operative that offer stands.""I am not the one who came with idea of aborting the child; he is the one who came with the idea because he was avoiding responsibility in a way."Presiding magistrate Shelah Nazombe asked Jonga and Bvunzawabaya if the two had ever had sex and they all agreed.She then ordered Jonga to pay $70 as maintenance till the DNA tests are completed and to pay all the expenses for the DNA tests