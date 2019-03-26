Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'No maintenance before DNA test'

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
A Harare man has refused to maintain a child which his ex-wife claims is his.Ashdorn Jonga argued at Harare Civil Court that he was not the father of the child as claimed by his ex, Kumbirayi Bvunzawabaya.

He vowed not to pay maintenance until DNA tests are completed.

He said when Bvunzawabaya realised that she was pregnant she told him that she aborted the child.

"When Kumbirayi was pregnant she told me that she wanted to abort the child and I told her that she could do what pleased her… someone came and threatened me saying he was the father to the unborn baby.

"I can't pay maintenance for the child now Your Worship. I want paternity tests first and I don't have money at the moment because I am being looked after by my younger brothers.

"I have three other children as well who are being looked after by my younger brothers since 2009," said Jonga.

Bvunzawabaya said Jonga was a land owner.

"Jonga is lying that he doesn't go to work he is actually a chairperson for a co-operative that offer stands."

"I am not the one who came with idea of aborting the child; he is the one who came with the idea because he was avoiding responsibility in a way."

Presiding magistrate Shelah Nazombe asked Jonga and Bvunzawabaya if the two had ever had sex and they all agreed.

She then ordered Jonga to pay $70 as maintenance till the DNA tests are completed and to pay all the expenses for the DNA tests

Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

1 min ago | 1 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

2 mins ago | 1 Views

New Twist in NATPHARM boss trial

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Bosso ready for new season

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

3 mins ago | 1 Views

School accommodates Idai-affected pupils

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Cholera complicates Cyclone Idai emergency in Mozambique

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt releases $100m for Cyclone Idai

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

6 mins ago | 4 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zifa still reconciling figures

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Nust to identify cyclone victims

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

10 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

11 mins ago | 10 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

39 mins ago | 23 Views

Bosso trio cleared

40 mins ago | 13 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

43 mins ago | 26 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

44 mins ago | 32 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

44 mins ago | 19 Views

Call to monitor hospital drug stocks

45 mins ago | 14 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Exchange liberalisation right step: ICAZ

46 mins ago | 9 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

55 mins ago | 31 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

57 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

58 mins ago | 16 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

58 mins ago | 29 Views

Call for Zimbabwe banks to embrace digital technologies

59 mins ago | 18 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

1 hr ago | 152 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 742 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

5 hrs ago | 2649 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

7 hrs ago | 6057 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

8 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

8 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

8 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

8 hrs ago | 4172 Views

Cde Mohadi, I hope you're listening!

8 hrs ago | 1927 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days