Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said no child should be sent home for failure to pay school fees.This comes amid reports that there were some schools which were sending children back home for not paying school fees.The ministry's publicist, Patrick Zumbo said children are not supposed to be sent home for failure of paying school fees."The policy is very clear that no child should be chased away from school."The school authorities must deal with parents who fail to pay but they are not supposed to send their children home."Boarding schools are the ones which should make sure that children pay their fees before schools open but as long as it's a day school, pupils will go to school."Zumbo also said parents should do their part for the betterment of the schools."Parents have an obligation which they need to fulfil."They must not relax on issues of school fees and they must as well not take advantage of the policy."One of the parents with children at Glen View 7 Primary School said children were being sent home for not paying school fees."Our children are not allowed to enter the school premises because they did not pay school fees."It's been three weeks now since the arrangement and the school authorities have refused to attend to our request to have payment plans."For a child to enter the school gate, he or she is supposed to show proof of payment in form of a receipt and those without receipts are being sent back home," she said.