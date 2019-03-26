Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has said no child should be sent home for failure to pay school fees.

This comes amid reports that there were some schools which were sending children back home for not paying school fees.

The ministry's publicist, Patrick Zumbo said children are not supposed to be sent home for failure of paying school fees.

"The policy is very clear that no child should be chased away from school.

"The school authorities must deal with parents who fail to pay but they are not supposed to send their children home.

"Boarding schools are the ones which should make sure that children pay their fees before schools open but as long as it's a day school, pupils will go to school."

Zumbo also said parents should do their part for the betterment of the schools.

"Parents have an obligation which they need to fulfil.

"They must not relax on issues of school fees and they must as well not take advantage of the policy."

One of the parents with children at Glen View 7 Primary School said children were being sent home for not paying school fees.

"Our children are not allowed to enter the school premises because they did not pay school fees.

"It's been three weeks now since the arrangement and the school authorities have refused to attend to our request to have payment plans.

"For a child to enter the school gate, he or she is supposed to show proof of payment in form of a receipt and those without receipts are being sent back home," she said.



Source - hmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

17 secs ago | 0 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

4 mins ago | 4 Views

New Twist in NATPHARM boss trial

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso ready for new season

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

5 mins ago | 5 Views

School accommodates Idai-affected pupils

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Cholera complicates Cyclone Idai emergency in Mozambique

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt releases $100m for Cyclone Idai

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

8 mins ago | 5 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Zifa still reconciling figures

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Nust to identify cyclone victims

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

13 mins ago | 10 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

41 mins ago | 23 Views

Bosso trio cleared

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

45 mins ago | 27 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

46 mins ago | 32 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Call to monitor hospital drug stocks

47 mins ago | 14 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Exchange liberalisation right step: ICAZ

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

57 mins ago | 32 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

59 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

60 mins ago | 16 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Call for Zimbabwe banks to embrace digital technologies

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

1 hr ago | 24 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 743 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

5 hrs ago | 2649 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

7 hrs ago | 6058 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

8 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

8 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

8 hrs ago | 2286 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days