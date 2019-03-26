Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
Five men, who were accused of torturing, kidnapping and robbing while impersonating police officers to villagers who had reportedly stolen gold ore from a mine earlier believed to be owned by United Family International Church (UFIC) leader Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa in Mutawatawa, have been acquitted of all charges.

It also emerged that Prophet Makandiwa does not own the mine, which belongs to a church member, although he regularly visits the facility in his spiritual and business mentorship of a member of his flock.

Garikai Murambidzi, Warren Chinyani, Joseph Dzomba, Osward Mukwesha and Brian Mawarura  and four others were found not guilty after a full trial before Mutawatawa magistrate Mr Elijah Sibanda after ruling that State allegations were unsubstantiated and lacked corroboration.

The accused persons were facing four counts of kidnapping, three counts of robbery, assault and impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official.

The complainants in the case were Godknows Mhungu, Lloyd Sande, Boniface Mudzonga and Clever Masango, former employees at Havilla Gold Mine Syndicate .

It was the State's case that the five interrogated the suspects and severely assaulted and tortured them.

The said unlawful detention dragged for 23 hours until 12 noon the following day.

In his ruling on the kidnapping charges, Mr Sibanda said the four State witnesses made clear indications that none of them were deprived of movement at the milling plant where they had been taken for investigations.

"Where a company security officer takes employees during working hours, and they go with him freely for questioning on the happenings at the company, surely that can't be kidnapping", he said.

On allegations of robbery it was established that the complainants admitted to have stolen the gold and had sold it and offered to restitute the gold with property they had bought.

"The fact that the accused persons took the property then surrendered the accused persons and property to the police do not show that the accused persons had an intention to steal, it corroborates with their defence that their intention was to investigate and refer the matter together with the evidence to police".

The medical affidavits tendered were not consistent with the complainants version of facts. The affidavits say nothing about soles of their feet and other injuries which they said they sustained from the assault.

He queried why they delayed to get medical examinations on the February 24 rather than on the 28th if they were surely injured.

Mr Sibanda dismissed impersonating charges, saying one of the witnesses Brighton Kuzora said when the accused persons arrived, they introduced themselves as mine employees based at Havilla head offices in Harare.

The State failed to call the parents to whom such statements were made to testify that the accused persons impersonated police officers.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

1 min ago | 0 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Cain Mathema face jail for defying court order

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

3 mins ago | 3 Views

New Twist in NATPHARM boss trial

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Bosso ready for new season

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

5 mins ago | 4 Views

School accommodates Idai-affected pupils

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Manicaland business

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Cholera complicates Cyclone Idai emergency in Mozambique

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt releases $100m for Cyclone Idai

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

7 mins ago | 5 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zifa still reconciling figures

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Kwekwe rolls out prepaid water meters

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Nust to identify cyclone victims

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe govt bonds raise $117m for roads

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

12 mins ago | 10 Views

People should stop peddling falsehoods on cyclone donations

41 mins ago | 23 Views

Bosso trio cleared

41 mins ago | 13 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

45 mins ago | 27 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

45 mins ago | 32 Views

CAAZ boss denied bail

46 mins ago | 19 Views

Call to monitor hospital drug stocks

46 mins ago | 14 Views

Mtukudzi's daughter ready to prove her mettle

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Exchange liberalisation right step: ICAZ

48 mins ago | 9 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

57 mins ago | 32 Views

No bail for cop 'killer' sangoma

58 mins ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe-Zambia joint commission on Defence and Security opens

59 mins ago | 16 Views

Red Cross rubbishes reports of cyclone aid politicisation

60 mins ago | 29 Views

Call for Zimbabwe banks to embrace digital technologies

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

1 hr ago | 60 Views

'Exploit Mnangagwa's openness'

1 hr ago | 23 Views

EU Ambassador to Zimbabwe downplay human rights violations against 'yellow vests'

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Witness in Mugabe son-in-law case develops cold feet

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

4 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 743 Views

Sweden donates USD$ 600 000 to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

4 hrs ago | 772 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

5 hrs ago | 2649 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa at the burial of Dr Tapiwa Mashakada’s father

7 hrs ago | 6058 Views

Uproar over Education Amendment Bill

8 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Grief as more Cylone Idai bodies found in Ngangu

8 hrs ago | 2549 Views

Zanu-PF trucks seen picking up Cyclone Idai donations

8 hrs ago | 2286 Views

Mnangagwa appoints two acting presidents in four days

8 hrs ago | 4175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days